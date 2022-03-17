A 68-year-old American man has died in the city of Chernihiv in Ukraine as Russian forces struck the city, local authorities have said.

James Whitney Hill, often called Jimmy or Jim by friends, died when Russian troops launched heavy artillery attacks on unarmed civilians, according toThe New York Times.

Mr Hill’s identity was confirmed by Anton Gerashenko, an adviser at the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

He had travelled with his Ukrainian partner Ira to Chernihiv in December so that she could receive treatment for multiple sclerosis, friends of Mr Hill told an Idaho broadcaster this month. They were trapped in a hospital in the city.

Mr Hill posted on Facebook during his final days, writing that she had been admitted to the intensive care unit. He said they wanted to leave but were unable to find safe passage.

Jimmy Hill, 68, died as Russian forces struck the city of Chernihiv, northwest of Kyiv (James Whitney Hill)

“We could try a breakout tomorrow but Ira’s mom doesn’t want to,” he wrote on Facebook on Monday. “Each day people are killed trying to escape. But bombs falling here at night. Risk either way … I only have wifi a few hours a day. We have enough food for a few days.”

“Intense bombing. still alive,” he added a day later.

Mr Hill was found dead with his passport, which stated that he was from Minnesota, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The State Department confirmed the death of an American on Thursday.

“We offer our sincerest to the family on their loss,” a spokesperson said. “Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

His sister, Cheryl Hill Gordon, said her brother had been teaching throughout Europe, mostly in Ukraine, for the last 25 years, The Journal reported.

His Facebook page said he taught at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Ms Hill said he had two children and loved baseball and fishing.

Ms Hill said her brother had been home for Christmas but had returned to Ukraine to help Ira get treatment.

“We want to take a family with children out with us. It’s not safe here. But it’s not safe,” Mr Hill wrote on 13 March.

The Journal identified Mr Hill’s partner as Iryna Teslenko, but he called her Ira, noting in a social media post that she was too weak to travel.

“Not allowed to take photos. Spies throughout city. Bombing has intensified, no way out,” he added on 15 March.

“Intense bombing! Still alive. Limited food. Room very cold. Ira in intensive care,” he wrote.

Sibling Katya Hill said her brother only left Ira to look for food. She said she last spoke to him on 5 March.

“When the bombing increased, the men in the hospital were asked if they wanted a gun. And Jim said, ‘No, I’m not carrying a gun.’ And he said, ‘But if you give me a fishing rod and some bait, I’ll try to catch some fish.’ They did not get his joke,” she said.

“My brother had the sense of humor in the family, and he retained his humor, except for the last couple of days that we were in contact. I think he was realizing how bad it was getting,” she added.

“He just was not going to leave Ira,” she told The Journal. “He would never abandon her.”

