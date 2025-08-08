Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NASA astronaut and Apollo 13 commander James Lovell died Thursday, NASA confirmed on Friday.

The 97-year-old American hero died in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy said in a lengthy statement Friday, “NASA sends its condolences to the family of Capt. Jim Lovell, whose life and work inspired millions of people across the decades. Jim’s character and steadfast courage helped our nation reach the Moon and turned a potential tragedy into a success from which we learned an enormous amount. We mourn his passing even as we celebrate his achievements.

Born in 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio, Lovell grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. From an early age, he was fascinated by aviation and space, which inspired him to pursue a career in the Navy.

After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1952, Lovell became a naval aviator and later a test pilot. His dedication and skill eventually led to his selection by NASA in 1962 as part of its second group of astronauts, often called the “New Nine.”

open image in gallery Lovell became a member of NASA in 1962 as part of its second astronaut class ( Getty Images for OMEGA )

open image in gallery Lovell was part of the "New Nine," NASA's second group of astronauts selected in 1962 ( NASA/AFP via Getty Images )

Lovell’s NASA career was marked by several important space missions. He first flew in space as the pilot of Gemini 7 in 1965, a mission that set a then-record for the longest manned spaceflight at nearly 14 days.

He then commanded Gemini 12 in 1966, where he and Buzz Aldrin successfully completed critical spacewalks that helped perfect techniques needed for future Apollo missions. In 1968, Lovell served as the Command Module Pilot on Apollo 8, the first mission to orbit the Moon, which was a historic milestone for NASA and mankind.

Lovell is perhaps best known for commanding the Apollo 13 mission in 1970. What was meant to be the third Moon landing turned into a tense rescue mission after an oxygen tank explosion damaged the spacecraft. Lovell and his crew, Jack Swigert and Fred Haise, worked closely with NASA’s Mission Control to safely return to Earth, demonstrating extraordinary calm and leadership under pressure. This mission was later immortalized in the 1995 film Apollo 13, in which Tom Hanks portrayed Lovell, who also made a cameo appearance.

open image in gallery NASA astronaut Jim Lovell died Thursday at age 97 in Lake Forest, Illinois. ( NASA )

open image in gallery Lovell is probably most famous for leading the Apollo 13 mission in 1970, which was later made into a movie starring Tom Hanks ( Getty Images )

After retiring from NASA and the Navy in 1973, Lovell transitioned to a successful business career and co-authored the book Lost Moon, which detailed the Apollo 13 mission and inspired the movie adaptation. Throughout his life, Jim Lovell has been recognized for his contributions to space exploration and his leadership, receiving honors such as the Presidential Medal of Freedom and induction into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.

More to come...