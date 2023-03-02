Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the top high school swimmers of the 1990s has been found dead in the US Virgin Islands. Jamie Cail was only 42 years old and the cause of death remains a mystery.

The body of the retired swimming champion was discovered in the home she shared with her boyfriend in St John on 21 February, local police say.

Ms Cail, originally from Claremont, New Hampshire, was part of a relay team that won a gold medal at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships before she enrolled at the University of Maine and competed as part of its swim team in the 2000/01 academic year, according to ABC News.

She’s being remembered as “one of the best high school swimmers in the country in the 1990s”.

This is everything we know about Jamie Cail:

Case under investigation

Local police said in their statement announcing her death that the case is under review by the Criminal Investigation Bureau but has offered few other details.

Mr Cail’s boyfriend, who remains unnamed, returned from a bar at around 12.08am on Tuesday “to check on his girlfriend,” finding his partner lying unresponsive on the floor, the police statement said.

15 Jul 1999: Jamie Cail swims in the Womens 200 Butterfly during the Janet Evan Invitational at the USC Pool in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

A friend helped him to get her into a car and she was taken to the nearby Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic.

She was declared dead on arrival at the scene, after CPR attempts and a call to 911. Her boyfriend identified her after her death was declared. Police were notified of her death at around 2.39am, authorities said.

Jamie Cail of the United States performs during the Pan Pacific Swim Championships in Fukuoka City, Japan. Mandatory (Getty Images)

Loved ones remember Cail

“She was just a very beautiful person,” a friend told ABC affiliate WMUR out of Manchester, New Hampshire. “She had a huge heart. She was really loving and kind and well-loved and popular on the island and everybody knows her.”

“Everyone from the, you know, older generational, local families to the younger people, everybody loved her,” the friend said, adding that Ms Cail had been working at a coffee shop on the island.

Offering further background on Ms Cail’s career as a swimmer, Swim Swam states that, in addition to her 1997 Pan Pacific relay gold, Ms Cail also took a silver medal at the 1998/99 FINA Swimming World Cup in Brazil in the 800 freestyle as part of the US Swimming National B Team.

Jamie Cail, 42, was a rising swimming star who later moved to the US Virgin Islands (Family handout )

She also swam for the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, where she remains a team record holder in a number of disciplines within the 15-16 age group, before moving to Huntington Beach, California, to train with the Golden West Swim Club, where she won two state championships races before relocating again to Maine for university.

Jamie Cail was found unresponsive in her house in the US Virgin Islands (Screengrab/ WMUR-TV)

Jessica DeVries wrote on Facebook that Ms Cail was her cousin.

“We are all devastated as a family. Pat and Gary, Jamie’s parents are living in Maine,” she wrote.

“They are absolutely shook to the core. We are all mourning together and are unbelievably grateful and blessed by the outpouring of love and uplifting experiences you are sharing with us,” she added.

Jooyoung Lee shared his memories of his former teammate on Twitter.

“Very sad to hear that my [high school] friend and teammate, Jamie Cail ... has passed away,” he tweeted.

“Jamie had an unmatched work ethic. She left everything in each practice and became a world-class distance swimmer through grit. Rest in peace to a real one,” he added.

“I remember we used to do dry land training to supplement swimming. One set was 10 x 1 minute rapid jumps while holding weights over one’s head. Most of us would hold 10 pound weights. Jamie would hoist a 45 pound plate above her head and push through pain. She was a real one,” he said.

He added that “my friend, Ashley Ellis (on the far left) shared with me on Facebook that I took this photo after they broke the national high school record in the women’s 4 x 100 Freestyle relay. Just feeling all kinds of sad today, realizing how life takes us all in different directions”.