Jamie Cail death – live: Investigators ‘anxiously awaiting’ autopsy for swimming champ found dead by boyfriend
Jamie Cail was found dead in the US Virgin Islands on 21 February
Investigators for the US Virgin Islands Police Department are “anxiously awaiting” Jamie Cail’s autopsy and toxicology results.
Glen Dratte, director of communications for the department, told CNN it was “crucial” to be accurate.
He said that all deaths were looked into by the Criminal Investigations Bureau but added that there were “a lot of moving parts” in the probe.
Cail, 42, was found unresponsive by her boyfriend in their St John home at 12.08am on 21 February, police said.
Cail’s partner and a friend took her to a clinic where she was given CPR before being pronounced dead. A cause of death has not been revealed.
Cail, from New Hampshire, was a top high school and university athlete who was part of a relay team that won a gold medal at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships. She later swam for the University of Maine.
According to police, her unnamed boyfriend had been out at a bar on the night that she died.
Distraught family and friends paid tribute to Cail as a “beautiful person” with a “huge heart”.
Loved ones remember Cail
“She was just a very beautiful person,” a friend told ABC affiliate WMUR out of Manchester, New Hampshire. “She had a huge heart. She was really loving and kind and well-loved and popular on the island and everybody knows her.”
“Everyone from the, you know, older generational, local families to the younger people, everybody loved her,” the friend said, adding that Ms Cail had been working at a coffee shop on the island.
Investigators ‘anxiously awaiting’ autopsy results as probe continues
Investigators for the US Virgin Islands Police Department are “anxiously awaiting” Jamie Cail’s autopsy and toxicology result, according to officials.
Glen Dratte, director of communications for the department, told CNN that it was “crucial” to be accurate.
He told the news network that all deaths were looked into by the Criminal Investigations Bureau but added that there was “a lot of moving parts” in the probe.
Photos show Cail’s swimming career
University of Maine athletics issues statement following death of Jamie Cail
Jamie Cail graduated from the University of Maine in 2003.
“University of Maine athletics is saddened to learn of the death of former Black Bear swimmer, Jamie Cail,” the school said in a statement to CNN. “The University of Maine community asks everyone to keep Jamie’s family and friends in their thoughts.”
‘Rest in peace to a real one’
Jamie Cail’s former high school swim teammate Jooyoung Lee took to Twitter to mourn her sudden death.
Mr Lee, a gun crime expert at the University of Toronto, wrote: “Jamie had an unmatched work ethic. She left everything in each practice and became a world class distance swimmer through grit. Rest in peace to a real one.”
Cousin pays tribute to Jamie Cail
Jessica DeVries identified herself as Jamie Cail’s cousin on a tribute page on Facebook.
“We are all devastated as a family. Pat and Gary, Jamie’s parents are living in Maine. They are absolutely shook to the core. We are all mourning together and are unbelievably grateful and blessed by the outpouring of love and uplifting experiences you are sharing with us,” she posted.
