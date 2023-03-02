✕ Close Sudden death of former US swim champ Jamie Cail under investigation

Investigators for the US Virgin Islands Police Department are “anxiously awaiting” Jamie Cail’s autopsy and toxicology results.

Glen Dratte, director of communications for the department, told CNN it was “crucial” to be accurate.

He said that all deaths were looked into by the Criminal Investigations Bureau but added that there were “a lot of moving parts” in the probe.

Cail, 42, was found unresponsive by her boyfriend in their St John home at 12.08am on 21 February, police said.

Cail’s partner and a friend took her to a clinic where she was given CPR before being pronounced dead. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Cail, from New Hampshire, was a top high school and university athlete who was part of a relay team that won a gold medal at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships. She later swam for the University of Maine.

According to police, her unnamed boyfriend had been out at a bar on the night that she died.

Distraught family and friends paid tribute to Cail as a “beautiful person” with a “huge heart”.