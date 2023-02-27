Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Retired US swimming champion Jamie Cail was found dead in a residence she shared with her boyfriend in St John in the US Virgin Islands on 21 February, according to the local police department.

Cail, 42, originally from Claremont, New Hampshire, was part of a relay team that won a gold medal at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships before she enrolled at the University of Maine and competed as part of its swim team in the 2000/01 academic year, according to ABC News.

She has been remembered as “one of the best high school swimmers in the country in the 1990s”.

Local police said in their statement announcing her death that the case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau but has offered few other details.

Her cause of death remains unknown.

Here’s everything we do know about the tragedy so far.

How did Jamie Cail die?

According to the initial police statement, Cail’s boyfriend – who has not been named – returned from a local St John bar at around 12.08am on the Tuesday in question to find his girlfriend lying unresponsive on the floor of their shared home.

With the aid of a friend he was reportedly able to get her into a car and drive her to the nearby Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic.

CPR was administered and 911 notified but the patient was declared dead on arrival at the scene, at which stage the boyfriend identified her.

Police were notified of her death at around 2.39am, authorities said.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Loved ones remember Cail

“She was just a very beautiful person,” a friend told ABC affiliate WMUR out of Manchester, New Hampshire.

“She had a huge heart. She was really loving and kind and well-loved and popular on the island and everybody knows her.”

Offering further background on Cail’s career as a swimmer, Swim Swam records that, in addition to her 1997 Pan Pacific relay gold, Cail also took a silver medal at the 1998/99 FINA Swimming World Cup in Brazil in the 800 freestyle as part of the US Swimming National B Team.

She also reportedly swam for the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, where she remains a team record holder in a number of disciplines within the 15-16 age group, before moving to Huntington Beach, California, to train with the Golden West Swim Club, where she won two state championships races before relocating again to Maine for university.