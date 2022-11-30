Jump to content

Family of missing Tennessee 22-year-old probe strange social media posts over a week after she vanished

A post on Jasmine Pace’s Facebook page stated: “Enjoying Thanksgiving with my baby.” Friends believe it was written by someone else

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 30 November 2022 17:23
Comments
Friends of a missing Tennessee woman believe a suspicious Thanksgiving message posted to her Facebook account may have been faked.

Jasmine Pace, 22, was last seen by her family on surveillance footage leaving her mother’s home in Chattanooga on 22 November, Local 3 News reported.

She is believed to have gone to a friend’s apartment that night. Her car was found by her mother at an apartment several miles away at Signal View Apartments on Mountain Creek Road, police say.

Ms Pace was reported missing on 24 November, and the FBI and Chattanooga Police Department are reportedly investigating.

Police are reportedly investigating whether she is with a man she recently met on a dating app.

Childhood friend Bailey Putman told Local 3 News they had initially thought she might have left town to grieve the death of a relative.

When she failed to show up for Thanksgiving Day dinner, they began to fear the worst as it was completely out of character.

Jasmine Pace, a 22-year-old from Chattanooga, Tennessee, has been missing for more than a week

(Facebook)

At 2.18am last Wednesday, Ms Pace shared her location in a text message with her mother, Ms Putman told the news site.

Ms Putman said her friend’s phone had been inactive since, while her social media accounts had been in use.

Friends of missing Tennessee woman Jasmine Pace are suspicious about this post made to her Facebook account

(Facebook / Jasmine Pace)

They are suspicious of a Facebook post made at 6.52pm on Saturday from Ms Pace’s account.

The post contains three videos and a dated photo of Ms Pace with the words: “Enjoying Thanksgiving with my baby!!”

The photo is thought to be several years old, and shows Ms Pace before she had extensive tattoo work to her right shoulder and arm.

“I know Jasmine and she would never post a picture of herself like this, it’s too revealing,” wrote one commenter. “And she doesn’t talk like that or tag her friends in the picture.”

Others pleaded with Ms Pace to contact her family.

The Chattanooga Police Department has not responded to multiple inquiries.

