Thousands of police have flooded Manhattan’s snowy streets to mourn Jason Rivera, a rookie NYPD officer who was killed in the line of duty last week.

The sea of blue stretched from St Patrick’s Cathedral out onto Fifth Avenue, where the enormous crowd stretched down several blocks. Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, and other prominent figures all paid their respects.

“Today we salute police officer Jason Rivera for the last time,” Mr Adams said. “His journey by our side has ended. He takes another path.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow