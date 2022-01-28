Thousands of police gather in New York to mourn slain officer Jason Rivera

‘Today we salute police officer Jason Rivera for the last time,’ Mayor Eric Adams said. ‘His journey by our side has ended’

Nathan Place
New York
Friday 28 January 2022 16:35

<p>Thousands mourn slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue </p>

(Getty Images)

Thousands of police have flooded Manhattan’s snowy streets to mourn Jason Rivera, a rookie NYPD officer who was killed in the line of duty last week.

The sea of blue stretched from St Patrick’s Cathedral out onto Fifth Avenue, where the enormous crowd stretched down several blocks. Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, and other prominent figures all paid their respects.

“Today we salute police officer Jason Rivera for the last time,” Mr Adams said. “His journey by our side has ended. He takes another path.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow



