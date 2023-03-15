Body of 13-year-old boy found in pond near his home five weeks after he vanished

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The body of 13-year-old Jayden Robker has been found in a pond near Kansas City.

Police departments in Gladstone and Kansas City, Missouri confirmed on Sunday that the body they found in the water on Friday was that of the teenager.

Jayden had been missing since 2 February.

“I’m heartbroken,” his mother, Heather Robker, told KCTV5 on Sunday. “It’s very hard to take in this information. I’m still in shock and I’ve cried all day. It’s a lot to take in at one time.”

Jayden had been riding his skateboard on 2 February from his home at the Lakeview Terrace Mobile Home Park and he was out to trade Pokemon cards but never got back home.

“I just know that they tell me based on what they’ve done on the autopsy that there was no foul play,” Ms Robker told the local TV station.

“Jay was a very loving and kind kid. He cared for anybody. He trusted everybody. He was very respectful,” she added. “I do know that his siblings are sad. I’ve talked to them, but it’s hard to explain to a small child what this means.”

More follows...