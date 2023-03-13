Man arrested on suspicion of abduction over disappearance of 15-year-old girl

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of abduction after a 15-year-old girl went missing in Sheffield.

The 19-year-old was arrested after Joddielea Burgess, who has still not been found, went missing near Meadowhall on Friday.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was bailed pending further enquiries.

The missing teenager is described as white, roughly 5ft 3ins tall, with shoulder-length straight brown hair.

She was last seen at around 8.15am on Friday in the Barrow Road area, close to Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

She was wearing blue jeans, white trainers, a short black coat with a fur hood and a black cross-body bag, police said.

South Yorkshire Police launched an urgent appeal for more information to help find her.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.