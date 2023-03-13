For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another cold snap is expected to hit the UK this week, with temperatures set to drop and heavy outbreaks of rain and snow forecasted for many areas.

A snow warning continues to be in place for north and central England as well as Scotland and Northern Ireland.

On Monday morning, the temperature is set to be above 10C in southern parts, while northern areas can see the mercury dip to 3C which may gradually go down to 0C. This drop in temperature is due to an area of low pressure moving eastward across the UK.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a new weather alert on Sunday, warning that the freezing conditions “could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services”.

Heavy outbreaks of rain are expected for many areas, turning to snow across Scotland and later in Northern Ireland and Northern England.

The Met Office reports that snow accumulations have decreased ever so slightly over the weekend, with areas of northwest England removed from the yellow weather warning where snow is no longer forecasted.

Notably, the weather is set to turn milder by Wednesday, but the UK is still facing a “real rollercoaster in our weather over the next few days,” according to Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst.

Tuesday is expected to be cold with scattered wintry showers, and widespread frost by night. However, Wednesday is set to be wetter and windier from the southwest, with some snow possible in the northern UK.

Looking ahead, on Friday, most of the UK will experience cloudy weather, with the best of any brighter spells most likely in central parts of the UK.

Rain is likely in Scotland, where it could turn to snow over higher ground, as well as over England and Wales, which could be heavy with a risk of thunder.

The weather is expected to stay changeable into the weekend, with a mixture of clear and sunny spells, rain, and a chance of further snow in parts of Scotland.

Temperatures are expected to remain rather mild, especially in the south, but likely cold in the far north. Strong winds are also expected at times, especially around coasts.

This weather pattern is likely to continue into late March, with the potential for many areas to be wetter than average. Towards the end of the month, cooler and drier conditions are most likely, especially in the north before spring arrives.