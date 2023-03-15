UK weather: Fresh warnings in place as Britain braces for another cold week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK can expect mostly cloudy skies with spells of rain on Thursday as yellow weather warning is extended in several parts amid more snow this week.

The rainfall is expected to be heavy at times in the west and preceded by snow across high ground in the north, according to the latest weather forecast by the Met Office.

Although it is expected to be windy, it will be milder than the previous night.

For Thursday, heavy rain is expected in the north, becoming confined to northern Scotland. Elsewhere, mostly cloudy with occasional rain or drizzle, this is most persistent over western hills. Showery later in Northern Ireland.

Looking ahead to Friday to Sunday, the weather is expected to remain fairly unsettled and windy at times. Although it will be mild for most on Friday and Saturday, colder conditions could continue to affect the far north of Scotland throughout.

Most of the UK is now under a yellow warning for Wednesday and Thursday as freezing conditions continue.

Forecasters expect that more weather warnings could be issued for the remainder of the week. The weather is expected to remain cold and breezy as unsettled, however, conditions will turn milder later in the week.

Met Office chief forecaster Dan Suri said: “An Arctic maritime air mass has reasserted itself from the north, bringing with it another dose of snow and frosty nights for some.

“The second half of the week is predicted to see a shift.

“As we head through the second half of the week, conditions turn milder, wetter and windier from the West,” he added.