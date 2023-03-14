For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK is set to face a week of unpredictable weather, with the Met Office issuing several National Severe Weather Warnings for wind, snow and ice.

The forecaster in a fresh update on Monday said there is also a possibility of more warnings being issued as the week progresses with temperatures falling to -2C in some areas.

A yellow weather warning for ice and snow has been issued for Northern Ireland lasting until 11am GMT on Tuesday. While much of the northern and central parts of England are also under snow alert.

Tuesday morning will see early rain in the south with some sunshine at times and showers falling as snow in several parts, especially Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The weather is expected to remain cold and breezy as unsettled conditions will continue over the week, according to the Met Office. However, conditions will turn milder later in the week.

“An area of low pressure moving eastward has already brought mild, blustery conditions with showers and some coastal gales to much of England and Wales,” said Met Office chief forecaster Dan Suri.

He added that an Arctic maritime air mass will bring “another round of snow and frosty nights for some”.

Looking further ahead, much of the UK will become milder for a time, the forecaster says, but colder conditions may linger across northern Scotland, bringing a continued risk of snow at times, mainly to higher ground, but perhaps even to low levels too.

The second half of the week is predicted to see a shift towards milder, wetter and windier conditions from the west, he adds.

“This change to milder conditions will be preceded by some snow over parts of northern England and Scotland later on Wednesday, mainly over higher ground.”