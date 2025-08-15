Jeff Bezos posts heartfelt tribute to mom Jackie Bezos who’s died at 78
‘I hold her safe in my heart forever,’ the tech billionaire wrote
Jackie Bezos, the mother of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has died at age 78, the billionaire announced in a heartfelt statement.
Jacklyn Gise Bezos, who was born in 1946, “died peacefully in her Miami home” on Thursday, according to the Bezos family foundation.
“After a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia, she passed away today, surrounded by so many of us who loved her — her kids, grandkids, and my dad,” the tech billionaire wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. “I know she felt our love in those final moments. We were all so lucky to be in her life. I hold her safe in my heart forever.”
She was diagnosed with the disease in 2020, the foundation said.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Mike, children Jeff, Christina, and Mark, 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
She was born in Washington, D.C. before her family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she had Jeff Bezos at 17 years old.
“Her adulthood started a little bit early when she became my mom at the tender age of 17. That couldn’t have been easy, but she made it all work,” her son wrote.
“She pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity, brought my amazing dad onto the team a few years later, and then added my sister and brother to her list of people to love, guard, and nourish. For the rest of her life, that list of people to love never stopped growing. She always gave so much more than she ever asked for.”
Bezos’ wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos wrote in the comments: "We will miss her SO much. Love you ❤️💔."
