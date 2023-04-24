Jump to content

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell ousted over ‘inappropriate relationship’

Shell and NBCUniversal’s parent company Comcast Corp announced his immediate departure on Sunday

Megan Sheets
Monday 24 April 2023 13:50
Comments
<p>Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, speaks during a conference at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France, on 22 June 2022</p>

Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, speaks during a conference at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France, on 22 June 2022

(REUTERS)

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell has been ousted from the company after admitting to an “inappropriate relationship” with a colleague.

Mr Shell and NBCUniversal’s parent company Comcast Corp announced his immediate departure on Sunday.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal,” Mr Shell said in a statement.

“I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

Comcast said that the company and Mr Shell had “mutually agreed” to his departure following an outside counsel investigation into the relationship.

Mr Shell’s executive team will now report to Comcast President Mike Cavanagh, according to an internal email.

“We are disappointed to share this news with you,” Mr Cavanaugh and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in a joint statement.

“We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here.”

Mr Shell, who had been with the company since 2004, was named CEO of NBCUniversal in January 2020. He oversaw the company’s portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premiere motion picture company, significant television and sports production operations and a leading television stations group, according to the company website. He also oversaw the company’s theme parks and a premium ad-supported streaming service.

Previously, Mr Shell was chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment. In that role, he oversaw the content creation, as well as the programming and distribution engines behind NBCUniversal’s film and network television businesses, including NBC Entertainment, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), Telemundo and NBCUniversal International.

Comcast did not say who will succeed Mr Shell.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

