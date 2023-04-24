Biden re-election news – live: President set to launch 2024 bid this week
Democrat expected to launch new campaign via video announcement
US president Joe Biden is expected to announce his 2024 re-election bid as early as Tuesday 25 April, exactly four years after he launched his last campaign for the White House.
At 81 years old, Mr Biden would be the oldest candidate to seek re-election. Polls have indicated that Americans are ready to move on from both Mr Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump. However, Democrats’ strong performance in the 2022 midterm elections, when typically the party in power suffers widespread defeat in congressional races, bolstered the likelihood that Mr Biden would make another bid for the highest office in the land.
Mr Biden is expected to launch his new campaign via a video announcement. News reports leaked over the weekend that the president would tap Julie Rodriguez as his campaign manager. Ms Rodriguez is currently a White House aide and was a deputy on Mr Biden’s 2020 campaign.
Biden expected to tap senior White House adviser to run reelection campaign
President Biden is expected to tap Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a senior White House adviser, to manage his re-election campaign, according to a person familiar with deliberations on the matter.
The person spoke to CBS News on condition of anonymity because Chavez Rodriguez’s appointment has not been finalised and Biden has yet to formally launch his re-election campaign.
Chavez Rodriguez, a long-time Democratic party activist, also worked in Barack Obama’s White House. She’s the granddaughter of labour leader Cesar Chavez and labour activist Helen Fabela Chavez.
Aamer Madhani has more.
Biden expected to tap senior White House adviser to run reelection campaign
President Joe Biden is expected to tap Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a senior White House adviser, to manage his reelection campaign
Biden expected to announce new White House run this week
US president Joe Biden is expected to announce his 2024 re-election bid as early as Tuesday 25 April, exactly four years after he launched his last campaign for the White House.
At 81 years old, Mr Biden would be the oldest candidate to seek re-election. Polls have indicated that Americans are ready to move on from both Mr Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump.
However, Democrats’ strong performance in the 2022 midterm elections, when typically the party in power suffers widespread defeat in congressional races, bolstered the likelihood that Mr Biden would make another bid for the highest office in the land.
Mr Biden is expected to launch his new campaign via a video announcement.
Graeme Massie has more.
Biden set to confirm re-election campaign next week, say reports
President will reportedly launch 2024 bid with campaign video message
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies