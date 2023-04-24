✕ Close Joe Biden to announce re-election bid next week

US president Joe Biden is expected to announce his 2024 re-election bid as early as Tuesday 25 April, exactly four years after he launched his last campaign for the White House.

At 81 years old, Mr Biden would be the oldest candidate to seek re-election. Polls have indicated that Americans are ready to move on from both Mr Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump. However, Democrats’ strong performance in the 2022 midterm elections, when typically the party in power suffers widespread defeat in congressional races, bolstered the likelihood that Mr Biden would make another bid for the highest office in the land.

Mr Biden is expected to launch his new campaign via a video announcement. News reports leaked over the weekend that the president would tap Julie Rodriguez as his campaign manager. Ms Rodriguez is currently a White House aide and was a deputy on Mr Biden’s 2020 campaign.