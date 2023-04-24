Joe Biden appears to confirm 2024 presidential bid with one word

Joe Biden appeared to confirm that he is running for re-election in 2024 with a one-word answer to reporters gathered at the White House on Monday, 24 April.

The US president is expected to announce his bid as early as Tuesday, exactly four years after he launched his last campaign.

"I can assure you he said yes, one word," Sky News reporter Mark Stone said of the interaction in the rose garden.

