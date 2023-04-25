Biden set to announce re-election bid as possible 2024 rematch with Trump beckons

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden’s anticipated announcement of his 2024 re-election campaign couldn’t come at a better — or worse — time for the 46th President of the United States.

Mr Biden is widely expected to unveil his fourth and final campaign for the presidency in a video to be released on Tuesday, the fourth anniversary of when he launched the successful 2020 campaign that put him in the White House after four years of Donald Trump.

The announcement, which a person close to Mr Biden said is still not “100 per cent finalised”, has been widely expected for months now.

On multiple occasions, the president has said he intends to run for re-election, but until now he has refrained from formally declaring himself a candidate. Aides have attributed the delay to Mr Biden’s natural reticence when it comes to making big decisions, as well as the lack of significant opposition in his own party and the general dysfunction on the Republican side, which appears to be leading to a rematch between Mr Biden and Mr Trump.

But Mr Biden appeared to tease the imminent rollout on Monday, telling reporters who asked about his plans: “I told you I’m planning on running. I’ll let you know real soon”.

The potential for a Biden-Trump rematch is one of the reasons Mr Biden has thus far delayed announcing his re-election plans.

He is the oldest man to ever serve as America’s chief executive (second only to Mr Trump) and a significant majority of voters say his advanced age (he will be 82 on election day) is a concern.

But the president and his inner circle see the continued presence of the twice-impeached, indicted and disgraced 45th president on the American political scene as an opportunity for Mr Biden to return to the themes that helped his 2020 campaign resonate with the American public.

✕ Joe Biden appears to confirm 2024 presidential bid with one word

Mr Trump’s likely GOP frontrunner status, aides say, will give Mr Biden the opening he needs to remind voters of why they elected him in the first place.

They also believe the continued Republican focus on restricting reproductive rights — and Mr Trump’s role in nominating Supreme Court justices who overturned abortion rights last year — will lead to Democratic turnout that is equal to or greater than the record numbers who voted for Mr Biden and 2020 and for Democratic candidates in elections that have been held since.

The bet being made by Mr Biden and his inner circle is that they will be able to replicate the dynamics of that successful 2020 run by highlighting the president’s successes over the last four years, particularly his economic programme and efforts to boost manufacturing in the US.

Yet from the looks of opinion polls, Mr Biden’s re-election is not even close to a certainty.

The president’s polling is decidedly mixed heading into his re-election campaign launch. Mr Biden’s approval rating is underwater in nearly every poll, including one from NBC this week in which seven in 10 Americans said he should not again while 54 per cent disapproved of the job he has done in the White House. His approval took a major hit in the summer of 2021, when the messy withdrawal of the last US troops from Afghanistan was widely criticised after 13 US service personnel were killed in an attack carried out by Islamic State-aligned attackers.

Those are dismal numbers for any incumbent president, but they tell far from the whole story when it comes to Americans’ thoughts about 2024. As his hypothetical opponent for a general election has yet to be determined, the president has not entered the kind of campaigning mode which will likely energise his supporters — and hurt his rivals, should he go on the offensive.

✕ Most confusing moments from Trump's 2024 announcement

That’s not to say that some sudden reversal of fortune is to be expected once the president hits the campaign trail full-time, but some early polling of matchups with his most likely 2024 challenger, Donald Trump, still give room for optimism. Mr Biden leads his 2020 rival in most polls of voters regarding their general election preferences, albeit by single digits, just as he does in most polls which pit him against Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and UN ambassador.

Against Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who polls competitively against Mr Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination, however, Mr Biden does not fare so well — he trails Mr DeSantis by single digits in nearly every survey.

Mr DeSantis himself, though, is falling in the polls surveying a hypothetical Trump-DeSantis fight for the GOP nomination amid Mr Trump’s criminal indictment and a flurry of attacks the former president has aimed at his new rival. And Mr Trump has his own polling problems within the GOP as well — a new survey from the AP and the University of Chicago’s NORC research centre found that as many as 44 per cent of Republicans do not want the twice impeached, criminally indicted ex-president to run at all. He does, however, continue to hold the highest net favorability rating of any of the prominent announced or unannounced 2024 Republican contenders.

The general sense from most polling is that Americans largely do not want to see a repeat of the 2020 election — while at the same time, being wholly unenthused with the alternatives. Some 65 per cent of Americans think the country is on the wrong track, according to the most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.