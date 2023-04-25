Biden announcement - live: President will launch 2024 re-election bid today
Democrat expected to launch new campaign via video announcement
Joe Biden set to announce re-election bid
US president Joe Biden is expected to announce his 2024 re-election bid today, exactly four years after he launched his last campaign for the White House.
The president’s campaign will formally launch with a video which will include his messaging and policy moves from the past few months.
The video is expected to play up accomplishments from his first two years, draw a sharp contrast with Republican policies he deems extreme, and brush off worries about his age.
On Monday, Mr Biden said to reporters: “I told you I’m planning on running.
“I’ll let you know real soon.”
At 80 years old, Mr Biden would be the oldest candidate to seek re-election and polls have indicated that Americans are ready to move on from both Mr Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump.
However, Democrats’ strong performance in the 2022 midterm elections, when typically the party in power suffers widespread defeat in congressional races, bolstered the likelihood that Mr Biden would make another bid for the highest office in the land.
Who is running for president in 2024?
President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign via video today.
As the 2024 campaign takes shape, here are the names you need to know:
Andrew Feinberg, Ariana Baio report:
Who is running for president in 2024?
As the 2024 campaign takes shape, here are the names you need to know
Biden 2024: A campaign hiding in plain sight
While advisers say Biden’s activities and message in coming months will be largely indistinguishable from what he’s been doing over the last six months, the frame of reference will inevitably shift as voters increasingly tune in to 2024 political dynamics.
Biden's 2024 campaign has been hiding in plain sight
President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has been hiding in plain sight all along
Joe Biden appears to confirm 2024 presidential bid with one word
Joe Biden appeared to confirm that he is running for re-election in 2024 with a one-word answer to reporters gathered at the White House on Monday, 24 April.
Watch:
Joe Biden appears to confirm 2024 presidential bid with one word
Joe Biden appeared to confirm that he is running for re-election in 2024 with a one-word answer to reporters gathered at the White House on Monday, 24 April. The US president is expected to announce his bid as early as Tuesday, exactly four years after he launched his last campaign. "I can assure you he said yes, one word," Sky News reporter Mark Stone said of the interaction in the rose garden. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Trump to follow in Biden’s footsteps and visit Ireland
Former US president Donald Trump is to visit Ireland next month.
It will come just weeks after his successor Joe Biden took part in a four-day visit to the island of Ireland.
There is speculation the two men who went head to head in the 2020 US presidential election could again be candidates in 2024.
Rebecca Black reports.
Donald Trump to follow in Joe Biden’s footsteps and visit Ireland next month
Visit by the former US president will come just weeks after his successor took four-day trip to the island of Ireland
Biden expected to launch new campaign via video announcement
President Joe Biden will launch his re-election bid today, exactly four years after his first successful campaign launch.
The president will launch his campaign with a video which is expected to look a lot like his messaging and policy moves from the past few months, reported The Associated Press.
This will include playing up accomplishments from his first two years, draw a sharp contrast with Republican policies he deems extreme, and brush off worries about his age.
On Monday the president said to reporters: “I told you I’m planning on running.
“I’ll let you know real soon.”
Unlike his previous election bid, Mr Biden will have to juggle the challenge of running for office with the demands of running the country.
“The single best thing Joe Biden can do for his reelection is to continue to be president of United States, and, when he’s out there barnstorming the country, talking about what he’s delivered and what he wants to do,” Eric Schultz, a Democratic operative and spokesperson for former president Barack Obama was quoted as saying.
“That’s exactly what he’s been doing.”
According to the president’s aides he will ramp up fundraising in coming weeks both for himself and the party.
Aides said Mr Biden intends to follow a roadmap similar to Mr Obama, who launched his reelection campaign in April 2011 but waited 13 months to hold his first official reelection campaign rally in May 2012.
How does Biden’s age stack up against other world leaders?
US president Joe Biden is widely expected to announce his intention to seek a second term in the White House any day now – and will do so at a ripe old age.
How old is Joe Biden and how does he compare to other world leaders?
The US president does not even make the top ten of eldest statesmen
Biden 2024: The polls, the politics and why he needs Trump to win
Joe Biden’s anticipated announcement of his 2024 re-election campaign couldn’t come at a better — or worse — time for the 46th president of the United States.
Mr Biden is widely expected to unveil his fourth and final campaign for the presidency in a video to be released on Tuesday, the fourth anniversary of when he launched the successful 2020 campaign that put him in the White House after four years of Donald Trump.
Andrew Feinberg and John Bowden write on his mixed ratings, and how early polling matchups with his most likely challenger give room for optimism:
Biden 2024: The polls, the politics and why he needs Trump
The 46th president’s ratings are decidedly mixed, but some early polling matchups with his most likely challenger give room for optimism, write Andrew Feinberg and John Bowden
Have Republicans unearthed anything on the Biden family?
With President Joe Biden poised to announce that he is officially seeking re-election, Republicans in Congress have been busy conducting investigations that they hope will tarnish the 46th president’s public image enough to convince voters that former president Donald Trump — not Mr Biden — deserves four more years at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
House GOP targets Hunter Biden: Do Republicans have anything on Biden family?
Republicans so far haven’t identified anything Mr Biden or his family has done that violates federal law
Hunter Biden calls for investigation into Marjorie Taylor Greene
Hunter Biden’s lawyer called for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to be investigated for what the president’s son has called “unmoored verbal abuses” such as false accusations of human trafficking, The Washington Post reported.
Abbe Lowell, the lawyer for President Joe Biden’s son, sent a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics asking for an investigation.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
Hunter Biden wants investigation of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘unmoored verbal abuse’
Lawyer says Republican congresswoman’s comments are ‘statements false, defamatory, and malicious’
Who’s who in the Biden family?
Who’s who in Joe Biden’s family?
Joe Biden’s family history, including wife Dr Jill and son’s Beau and Hunter
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies