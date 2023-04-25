✕ Close Joe Biden set to announce re-election bid

US president Joe Biden is expected to announce his 2024 re-election bid today, exactly four years after he launched his last campaign for the White House.

The president’s campaign will formally launch with a video which will include his messaging and policy moves from the past few months.

The video is expected to play up accomplishments from his first two years, draw a sharp contrast with Republican policies he deems extreme, and brush off worries about his age.

On Monday, Mr Biden said to reporters: “I told you I’m planning on running.

“I’ll let you know real soon.”

At 80 years old, Mr Biden would be the oldest candidate to seek re-election and polls have indicated that Americans are ready to move on from both Mr Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump.

However, Democrats’ strong performance in the 2022 midterm elections, when typically the party in power suffers widespread defeat in congressional races, bolstered the likelihood that Mr Biden would make another bid for the highest office in the land.