Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden has officially entered the race for the White House in 2024 with a dramatic video taking a not-so-subtle jab at Donald Trump – as America now braces for a potential 2020 Trump-Biden rematch.

The Democratic president announced his reelection bid in a video poignantly titled “Freedom” which was posted on social media at around 6am ET on Tuesday – four years to the day that he announced his first bid on 25 April 2019.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms,” he tweeted alongside the video.

“I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”

The video opens with a clip of footage from the January 6 Capitol riot, followed by a shot of protesters outside the Supreme Court after the overturning of Roe v Wade, and an image of the American flag waving over the White House.

“Freedom,” he said. “Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans,” he says.

“There’s nothing more important, nothing more sacred. That’s been the work of my first term to fight for our democracy.”

In the video, he takes aim at his Republican rivals, saying that “MAGA extremists are lining up” to take away personal liberties and cut the social safety net.

“Cutting Social Security that you’ve paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy. Dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love.

“All while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote,” he says.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are.

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer.

“This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election.”

At 80, Mr Biden is the oldest candidate in American history to ever make a reelection bid.

He has been teasing his 2024 bid for some time, telling reporters on a trip to Ireland in early April that he would make an announcement “relatively soon”.

Then on Monday, when asked by reporters if – and when – he would be throwing his hat into the ring, he replied: “I told you I’m planning on running. I’ll let you know real soon.”

Following his announcement, the US is now shaping up to see a rematch of the 2020 presidential election, when Mr Biden beat Donald Trump in the Republican’s quest for a second term.

✕ President Joe Biden confirms 2024 reelection bid

Mr Trump launched his presidential election campaign – his third – in November, aiming to become the second-ever commander-in-chief to be elected in two non-consecutive terms.

But, based on recent polls, a 2020 rematch does not appear to be what the American people currently want.

A Hart Research poll commissioned by NBC News found that 70 per cent of Americans – including a 51 per cent majority of Democrats – don’t think Mr Biden should run for another term.

Meanwhile, 60 per cent of respondents, including 33 per cent of Republicans, also think that Mr Trump should step aside as well.

For some time, Mr Biden’s approval rating has also been dismal, sitting in the low 40s.

Yet despite the ratings, Mr Biden is believed to have been spurred to enter the race following the Democrats’ stronger than expected performance in the 2022 midterm elections.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to the Oval Office (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Historically, the party in power performs poorly in midterm elections but, in November, Democrats held control of the senate while Republicans’ expected “red wave” failed to materialise.

Mr Biden is also asking voters to put aside concerns – that have been ramped up by his Republican rivals – about his age and give him four more years to complete his promise to heal the “soul of the nation” when he entered the race in 2019.

Mr Biden is believed to be preparing to tap White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Director Julie Chavez Rodriguez to head up his reelection campaign.

Ms Rodriguez was the deputy campaign manager of the president’s successful 2020 campaign.