Epstein ‘couldn’t identify a window’ in deposition with over 1,000 Fifth pleas

Late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein claimed he could not identify a window in a photograph during part of a deposition in which he pleaded Fifth Amendment privilege over 1,000 times.

An interview with the disgraced financier was included as part of the final batch of documents containing details of his associates, which were released on Tuesday.

In Epstein’s deposition he was questioned about his relationships with his accuser Virginia Guiffre, Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton, and hit with multiple allegations of abusing young women.

Epstein chose to use his Fifth Amendment privilege – which protects people from being compelled to give testimony that could incriminate them – to answer the majority of the questions.

He was permitted to answer “fifth”, which he did around 1,200 times during the questioning, and appeared several times to attempt to frustrate his questioners.

In one particular exchange he was asked about a photograph, allegedly taken in his New York mansion. Epstein claimed he was unable to identify an object – a window – in the photo.

Interviewer: “And in this photograph, you do see a room depicted in the back?”

Epstein: “Fifth.”

Interviewer: “You’re taking the Fifth about what is shown in this photograph?”

Epstein: “I can’t see anything. I’m sorry.”

Interviewer: “Do you see a window depicted in this photograph?”

Epstein: “I don’t know what it is. I’m sorry.”

In Epstein’s deposition he was questioned about his relationships with Prince Andrew (left), Virginia Guiffre (centre), and Ghislaine Maxwell (right) (US District Court - Southern Dis)

Interviewer: “Do you see a white light reflecting off of a blue surface in this photograph?”

Epstein: “Yes.”

Interviewer: “Does that appear to you to be a window?”

Epstein: “Not necessarily, no.”

Elsewhere the disgraced financier – who died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial for sex trafficking offences in 2019 – was asked whether he had ordered Ms Guiffre to report on details of “what men like Prince Andrew did to her” in order that they could be blackmailed.

Epstein also pleaded the fifth to these questions.

Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing. He stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with Epstein, and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre, a woman he claimed never to have met.