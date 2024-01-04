Jeffrey Epstein associate names unsealed in court documents

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A trove of legal filings listing dozens of names linked to Jeffrey Epstein have been released.

The 40 documents released on Wednesday are part of a long-running defamation lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against his former fixer and convicted child trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

Although the case was settled in 2017, Maxwell’s attorneys had fought for the names to continue to remain private. Their objection was lifted in 2022, a year after she was convicted and sentenced to two decades in prison.

In December, New York Judge Loretta Preska issued an order to unseal materials connected to the case.

The documents identify individuals whose names had been previously redacted.

Those listed include “alleged victims, people not accused of wrongdoing…and absent third parties.” Being identified through the court documents does not necessarily mean that the individual was involved in or aware of any wrongdoing by Epstein.

The parties had until midnight on 1 January to object to the ruling, with only 10 people identified in the papers successfully arguing that their right to privacy as victims outweighs the public’s right to know their names.

Several of the names released on Tuesday, including high-profile figures such as former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Prince Andrew, had already been publicly tied to Epstein.

One of the exhibits unsealed on Wednesday included a 2015 email sent by Maxwell in which she appeared to reference Prince Andrew and Mr Clinton.

“I have already suffered such a terrible and painful loss over the last few days that I can’t even see what life after press he’ll even looks like - statements that don’t address all just lead to more questions,” Maxwell wrote. “... what is my relationship to clinton ? Andrew on and on. Let’s rest till monday. I need head space.”

ABC News previously reported that Mr Clinton was “Doe 36,” and was mentioned more than 50 times in the now-released files. Ms Giuffre had claimed that she once saw the former president on Epstein’s secluded private island Little St James, which Epstein victims say was the centre of his international sex trafficking ring.

Mr Clinton has vehemently denied ever visiting the island.

Mention of Mr Clinton in the unsealed files does not indicate any suggestion of wrongdoing or that he was aware of Epstein’s criminal activity. Mr Clinton has said that he cut ties with Epstein in 2005, three years before the paedophile was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution.

Flight logs that emerged as part of separate lawsuits against Epstein showed that Mr Clinton had flown on Epstein’s private jet, which became known among the press as the “Lolita Express,” to several locations — but not to Little St James.

Ms Giuffre first brought the civil case against Maxwell in 2015 after a spokesperson for the former socialite called Ms Giuffre’s allegations “obvious lies”.

The civil case helped consolidate the criminal case against Maxwell, who was later sentenced to 20 years in prison on five charges of sex trafficking minor girls. She has since appealed her conviction.

Ms Giuffre also went on to sue Prince Andrew for sexual assault and infliction of emotional distress before that case was also settled in 2022. Prince Andrew has adamantly denied the sexual abuse allegations.

However, hundreds of names included in the Giuffre v Maxwell lawsuit remained under seal. The Miami Herald, whose investigation into Epstein led to his arrest in 2019, first sued in 2018 for the release of all documents related to the lawsuit.

The first set of those documents was unsealed on 9 August 2019, just a day before Epstein killed himself in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.