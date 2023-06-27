Jeffrey Epstein report - live: New findings in Epstein’s suicide detail multiple prison failures and errors
A cascade of failures by staff at a Manhattan detention facility led to Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide, the DOJ says
A scathing report from the Justice Department (DOJ) watchdog has detailed a catalogue of errors by Bureau of Prisons officers leading up to the suicide of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General Michael Horowitz found negligence, misconduct and poor job performance by the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and workers at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center enabled Epstein to take his own life in August 2019.
These included failing to check on the disgraced financier despite him being on suicide watch, a violation of Bureau of Prison (BOP) policy which requires staff to check on all inmates in solitary confinement at least twice an hour.
Staff at the Manhattan jail also failed to assign Epstein a cellmate and left him with access to additional bed linen which he used to kill himself, the report finds.
Mr Horowitz also cited problems with surveillance cameras as a factor in Epstein’s 2019 death at the age of 66 while awaiting trial for underage sex trafficking.
The DOJ report concluded that while there was extensive failures, no-one else was involved in his death, confirming a previous ruling of suicide by a medical examiner.
DOJ outlines why it concluded Epstein died by suicide
A scathing report by the Department of Justice’s Inspector General has explained why it concluded Jeffrey Epstein had died by suicide.
“The Medical Examiner who performed the autopsy detailed for the (Office of Inspector General) why Epstein’s injuries were more consistent with, and indicative of, a suicide by hanging rather than a homicide by strangulation,” the report states.
“The Medical Examiner also cited to the absence of debris under Epstein’s fingernails, marks on his hands, contusions to his knuckles, or bruises on his body that evidenced Epstein had been in a struggle, which would be expected if Epstein’s death had been a homicide by strangulation.”
The report found that corrections staff last checked on Epstein at 10.40pm on 9 August. He was found unresponsive nearly eight hours later at 6.30am on 10 August.
DOJ Inspector General details 'significant misconduct'
The Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz issued the following summary of his findings into Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide.
“The combination of negligence, misconduct, and outright job performance failures documented in the report all contributed to an environment in which arguably one of the most notorious inmates in Bureau Of Prison’s custody was provided with the opportunity to take his own life.
“The BOP’s failures are troubling not only because the BOP did not adequately safeguard an individual in its custody, but also because they led to questions about the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death and effectively deprived Epstein’s numerous victims of the opportunity to seek justice through the criminal justice process.
“The fact that these failures have been recurring ones at the BOP does not excuse them and gives additional urgency to the need for DOJ and BOP leadership to address the chronic problems plaguing the BOP.”
Mr Horowitz said the Bureau of Prisons had agreed with eight recommendations to improve management of correctional institutions.
Epstein's long shadow forces a reckoning between JPMorgan and the US Virgin Islands
The Department of Justice has confirmed Jeffrey Epstein’s death in 2019 was a suicide resulting from “significant misconduct” at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.
Nearly four years on, his decades-long underage sex trafficking scheme continues to be the subject of litigation among the powerful people who were sucked into his orbit.
A sprawling lawsuit taken by the US Virgin Islands against JPMorgan Chase is due to go to trial in October.
The USVI accused the Wall St bank of having “pulled the levers” through which Epstein paid his network of enablers.
The lawsuit claims that JPMorgan concealed wire and cash transactions that were part of a “criminal enterprise” whose currency was vulnerable and desperate women and girls, groomed and recruited over decades by Epstein and his chief lieutenant Ghislaine Maxwell.
JPMorgan have tried to shift blame for Epstein’s crimes onto high ranking USVI officials. Their lawyers have claimed in court that the USVI shielded him from accountability while “reaping the benefits of his wealth”.
Epstein’s long shadow forces a final reckoning for JPMorgan and the US Virgin Islands
A sprawling lawsuit that pits the US Virgin Islands against JPMorgan Chase has entangled some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful individuals, Bevan Hurley writes
How did disgraced financier die?
Jeffrey Epstein died on 10 August 2019 inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where he was confined ahead of a pending trial for allegedly recruiting dozens of teen girls to engage in sexual acts with him and his friends. He was facing up to 45 years in prison if he was convicted.
Epstein was found with a noose made out of a bedsheet and the authorities ruled the death a suicide.
Speculation has run rampant that Epstein did not kill himself, though authorities ranging from the medical examiner to former US attorney general Bill Barr have publicly declared that Epstein did take his own life.
The death also set off fevered speculation online, where the story overlapped with the themes of the increasingly influential QAnon conspiracy movement, which believes a cabal of paedophilic Democratic and media elites are conspiring to harm children.
Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s partner in a “pyramid scheme of abuse”, has also stated she believes the 66-year-old was assassinated.
Josh Marcus has the details.
What happened to Jeffrey Epstein?
Epstein died on 10 August inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York
Jeffrey Epstein's final days detailed
In early June, the Associated Press was given access to a trove of documents from the federal Bureau of Prisons that documented Jeffrey Epstein’s final days in a Manhattan detention facility.
The documents shed new light on the lead-up to and aftermath of the infamous financier’s death.
They revealed an initial health screening recorded Epstein as suffering from sleep apnea, constipation, hypertension, lower back pain and prediabetes.
He had been previously treated for chlamydia and had reported 10-plus female sexual partners within the previous five years.
Sheila Flynn has more details.
Documents reveal details of Jeffrey Epstein’s final days
Thousands of papers offer a more detailed glimpse into the days leading up to sex trafficker’s apparent suicide, writes Sheila Flynn
Multiple prison failures led to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
The Department of Justice has revealed “significant misconduct” by staff at a Manhattan detention centre led to Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide.
The DOJ’s Inspector General found multiple prison staff members failed to check on the disgraced financier – despite him being on suicide watch.
Epstein died in 2019 while awaiting trial for underage sex trafficking charges.
Rachel Sharp has the full story.
Scathing report outlines failures which led to Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide
The DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General released its report on Tuesday, finding that multiple prison staff members failed to check on the disgraced financier despite him being on suicide watch
