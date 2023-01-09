Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A desperate search is underway for a woman in Pennsylvania who went missing after police say she failed to pick her son up at his bus stop earlier this week.

Police are searching for Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, Pennsylvania. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, she was last seen by a "friend and business associate" around 2pm on Tuesday.

The district attorney’s office is seeking the public’s help to locate Ms Brown.

According to a statement released by the district attorney’s office, Ms Brown "did not show up" to her son’s bus stop on Wednesday afternoon.

"Her vehicle was parked outside of her home, and her car keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside," the statement says.

Ms Brown’s personal cellphone was not found and has ceased communication since Wednesday, according to the district attorney’s office.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in the statement that "law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother," in the statement.

Police are asking for those with information on Ms Brown’s whereabouts to contact the Montgomery County Detective Bureau or the Limerick Township Police Department.

Ms Brown’s family is also offering a $10,000 reward for any information that helps locate her, according to Mr Steel’s office.

A spokesperson for the family, Tiffany Baron, spoke with WPVI, a broadcaster out of Philadelphia, about Ms Brown’s disappearance and expressed disbelief that she would ever leave her son.

"It’s literally like we’re living in a movie that we watch on TV, it’s so surreal and unbelievable," she told the broadcaster. "Jennifer would never, ever just disappear, she would never abandon her son."

Ms Brown’s aunt, Diane Brehm, told WPVI that the situation "has been a nightmare."

"We are truly living in a movie that we’re involved in and it’s a nightmare," she said.

Ms Brehm begged Ms Brown to return home and for anyone with information on her disappearance to come forward.

"Jennifer, please, if you see us or you hear us, please come home," she told WPVI. "It doesn’t matter where you are …. Just come home safely. And if anyone knows where she is, we’re begging you to please let us know."

Ms Brown’s family and friends gathered outside her home on Saturday night for a candlelight vigil during which they prayed for her safe return.

Ms Baron told the broadcaster that everyone was "very much on edge, [and] very anxious."

Police describe Ms Brown as 5’1", approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.