Forty-seven-year old Jeremy Giambi — former major league outfielder and brother of New York Yankees star Jason Giambi — died on Wednesday at his parents’ home in Southern California.

Lt Robert Ewing said that officers who responded to reports of a medical emergency found Giambi dead at his residence in Claremont, east of Los Angeles at about 11.30am.

Mr Ewing said that the LA County Coroner will determine the cause of death.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi," Oakland Athletics said on Twitter. "We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends.”

Giambi had played for the Kansas City Royals Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox.

He also played alongside his brotherJason on the Oakland Athletics in 2001 — which many also called his best season.

Giambi’s agent Joel Wolfe was quoted as saying by the Athletics that the former baseball player died at his parents home in California.

So far, no other details about his death were released.

Associated Press reported that Giambi hit .263 with 52 homers and 209 RBIs.

Giambi also testified before a federal grand jury in San Francisco that was investigating the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative — the company at the centre of the sports steroid scandal. He told Kansas City Star in 2005: “It’s something I did [steroids]. I apologise. I made a mistake. I moved on.”

Giambi’s best season — with the Athletics in 2001— was also portrayed in the 2003 movie ‘Moneyball’ and the 2011 adaptation in which Brad Pitt starred.

The Red Socks, where Giambi spent the final years of his career posted a tribute to him. On Twitter, they said: “We mourn the loss of Jeremy Giambi, who spent six seasons in the major leagues, including 2003 with the Red Sox. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Giambi family.”

The Phillies also posted a tribute to Giambi. “The Phillies are saddened to hear the news about Jeremy Giambi’s tragic passing. Our condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.”