Watch live as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the Economic Club of Washington DC about future stock trends.

Stock market investors are eagerly awaiting the speech, which may give them more clues regarding the bank’s tightening path.

Further Federal Reserve rate hikes could be more likely off the back of the strong US jobs report.

The data indicated that job growth in professional and business services averaged 63,000 per month last year.

It also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 3.4 per cent, which is the lowest since May 1969, and nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000 for the month.

However, on Friday, 3 February, US stocks fell broadly with all indexes registering losses as analysts considered what such a strong report may mean for the future of interest rates.

