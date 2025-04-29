Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JetBlue Airways is reportedly preparing to announce a partnership with another U.S. airline, according to the carrier's president.

The Tuesday announcement has left those in the industry wondering which carrier will partner with JetBlue. The company attempted to acquire Spirit Airlines last year, but the move was blocked by the Justice Department. It was also in talks to partner with American Airlines, but that plan fell apart after it lost an antitrust lawsuit in 2023.

The airline, based in New York, has reportedly been in talks with several carriers for a partnership. The company's president. Marty St George, said during an earnings call that the company expects to announce which carrier it will partner with sometime this quarter, according to CNBC.

He said the larger network provided by the partner company will allow JetBlue's customers to earn and use loyalty points on JetBlue flights.

“If you are a customer in the Northeast and you love JetBlue for leisure, but twice a year you have to go to Omaha or Boise, these are places that you can’t earn TrueBlue points on now and when this partnership goes forward, you will be able to,” the president said.

CNBC spoke to Alaska Airlines, which said it does not have any plans to partner with JetBlue and is focused instead on its merger with Hawaiian Airlines.

The outlet also spoke to Southwest Airlines, which declined to offer a comment, and Delta Air Lines, which said there was no pending announcement for a partnership.

American Airlines had previously been in talks to partner with the company, but an antitrust lawsuit stopped that development.

On Monday, American Airlines announced that it was suing JetBlue following the collapse of the proposed partnership. The airline's vice chair and chief strategy officer Steve Johnson said the airline made a "very attractive proposition" during the talks, but said that JetBlue was "focused on different business priorities."

"Ultimately, we were unable to agree on a construct that preserved the benefits of the partnership we envisioned, made sense operationally or financially, or was consistent with the travel rewards and co-branded card business objectives that are so important to our strategy and our customers," he said.

The lawsuit seeks to "recover money owed to American" after the proposed partnership dissolved.

A JetBlue spokesperson told Axios that the company is reviewing American Airlines complaint but did not offer further comment due to pending litigation.

"We've previously said we are talking to multiple airlines about a new partnership," the spokesperson said. "We have been making good progress and expect to announce a partnership agreement in the second quarter."

The only other major U.S. carrier operating in the Northeast that might be partnering with JetBlue is United Airlines.

The Independent has requested comment from United Airlines about a possible partnership.