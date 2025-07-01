Controversial televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90 two weeks after being rushed to the hospital
The Lousiana reverend had been in critical condition ever since having a heart attack on June 14.
Televangelist Rev. Jimmy Swaggart has died at the age of 90 — two weeks after he was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack.
The Louisiana reverend had been in critical condition ever since he went into cardiac arrest on June 14.
Swaggart Ministries spokesperson Megan Kelly confirmed his death in a statement Tuesday.
“Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ. Today was the day he has sung about for decades. He met his beloved Savior and entered the portals of glory. At the same time, we rejoice knowing that we will see him again one day.”
