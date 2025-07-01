Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Controversial televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90 two weeks after being rushed to the hospital

The Lousiana reverend had been in critical condition ever since having a heart attack on June 14.

Isabel Keane
in New York
Tuesday 01 July 2025 16:32 BST
Comments
(The Independent)

Televangelist Rev. Jimmy Swaggart has died at the age of 90 — two weeks after he was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack.

The Louisiana reverend had been in critical condition ever since he went into cardiac arrest on June 14.

Swaggart Ministries spokesperson Megan Kelly confirmed his death in a statement Tuesday.

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ. Today was the day he has sung about for decades. He met his beloved Savior and entered the portals of glory. At the same time, we rejoice knowing that we will see him again one day.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in