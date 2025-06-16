Famed megachurch televangelist Jimmy Swaggart hospitalized after cardiac arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Louisiana televangelist Jimmy Swaggart is in intensive care after going into cardiac arrest, according to his family.

His son, Donnie Swaggart, said his 90-year-old father went into cardiac arrest around 8 am on Sunday and has "never regained consciousness."

The younger Swaggart said that paramedics dispatched to the home were able to find a heartbeat before the preacher was rushed for treatment at a nearby hospital.

He told his congregation during a special service on Sunday about finding his father unresponsive in his mother’s house.

“This morning at a little after eight, Gabe and I rushed into Mother’s house. Dad had gone into cardiac arrest. He never regained consciousness. We both took turns giving him chest compressions until EMT could get there and they were, I’ve never seen so many people arrive at one time and I want to thank them,” Donnie Swaggart told his church on Sunday. “But they were able to get a heartbeat back. Right now he is in ICU and without a miracle, without a miracle, his time will be short.”

He said despite his father’s condition, he and his family are still holding onto hope for his recovery.

“But we believe God,” the younger Swaggart said. “We’re not giving up. We’ve already told the doctors we don’t want to hear anything from them. We will make decisions in our own time. But we’re going to give the Lord an opportunity to work.”