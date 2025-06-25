JFK got a flight attendant pregnant just months after wife Jackie gave birth, new book reveals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former president John F Kennedy once got a flight attendant pregnant during an affair, then paid for an abortion without the knowledge of his wife Jackie, just months after she gave birth to their daughter Caroline, a new book has claimed.

Kennedy first met Joan Lundberg in 1956 in California, when she worked for Frontier Airlines and as a cocktail waitress, according to a new tell-all biography by J. Randy Taraborrelli.

At the time the former president was a 39-year-old married U.S senator and Lundberg was 23, Taraborrelli writes. In August that year, Kennedy’s wife Jackie experienced a stillbirth of their daughter Arabella.

Two years later – and shortly after the birth of the Kennedys’ daughter Caroline – Lundberg called JFK to share her own pregnancy news, according to an exclusive excerpt of the upcoming book JFK: Public, Private, Secret, shared with People.

“Joan would recall that her news about the baby was ‘like a knife to Jack’s heart,” reads the excerpt. “While it was a shock, Joan wrote that they shouldn’t have been so surprised: ‘I didn’t like wearing a diaphragm, and Jack wouldn’t wear a rubber,’” she wrote.

open image in gallery Former president John F Kennedy once got a flight attendant pregnant during an affair, then paid for an abortion without the knowledge of his wife Jackie, a new book has claimed ( Getty Images )

“Jack couldn’t help but wonder if Joan had purposely planned the pregnancy given that she’d seen his devotion to Jackie after Caroline’s birth. He also wondered if he was really the father, and Joan assured him he was.”

Taraborrelli’s book also uses excerpts from Lundberg’s own, unpublished memoir, which she had shared with her family.

After their phone call revelation, Kennedy then told Lundberg he would mail her $400, telling her “you’ll know what to do” – in apparent reference to getting an abortion.

“‘Being a politician is who I am,’ he told her. ‘Politics is all I know. If you take that away . . .’ His voice trailed off. Before she could respond, he disconnected the line,” the excerpt states.

open image in gallery The President and Mrs. Kennedy arrive at the White House February 4, 1961 with their children Caroline and John Jr ( Getty Images )

When the envelope arrived one week later, it reportedly contained no money. According to the biography, when JFK learned this he became “positively unhinged.” He wired more money and Lundberg “took care of things” a day later.

“Jack was very clear; he didn’t want Joan to have the baby… She was angry and disappointed, but also realistic,” Taraborrelli writes.

Speaking to People, Tarraborrelli said he wanted “not to defend JFK” but to “explain him.”

He added that Lundberg was “a big revelation” to him, describing her as having acted as the former president’s “therapist in many ways.”

JFK: Public, Private, Secret, by J. Randy Taraborrelli, is due to be published on July 17 by St. Martin’s Press.