Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

MTG suggests link between JFK’s assassination and opposition to Israel’s ‘nuclear program’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked backlash Tuesday on X by implying JFK was assassinated for opposing Israel’s nuclear program.

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Tuesday 24 June 2025 22:23 BST
Comments
Marjorie Taylor Greene says 'No one slept better after America bombed Iran'

Firebrand Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked renewed controversy Tuesday after insinuating that former President John F. Kennedy was assassinated because he opposed Israel’s nuclear ambitions.

“There was once a great President that the American people loved. He opposed Israel’s nuclear program. And then he was assassinated,” the MAGA Georgia congresswoman posted on X, defending her criticism of President Donald Trump’s Iran nuclear sites strike.

Greene made her claims in response to commentator Mark Levin, who called her “stupid” on X, claiming she keeps “banging your head against the wall.”

“I’m not going away. You’re on my radar,” Levin wrote.

“This is extremely sick and disturbing,” Greene said in her post before accusing Levin of using the same tone and language as the “psychopaths” who allegedly send her daily death threats.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stirred controversy by suggesting JFK was killed for opposing Israel’s nuclear program.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stirred controversy by suggesting JFK was killed for opposing Israel’s nuclear program. (Getty Images)

She went on to discuss Jesus and his teachings, including to “pray for your enemies.”

Recommended

“I will do my best to pray for you. But I will be watchful now,” Greene wrote before shifting to the Kennedy theory. “I am for peace. I oppose war, including wars Israel wages. Should I feel that my life is in danger now too? What about President Trump who strongly rebuked Israel this morning for continuing to attack Iran?”

Greene’s post comes just days after the US military struck Iran’s nuclear sites in retaliation for escalating regional tensions, which she criticized as a “bait and switch.”

Although US intelligence says these strikes caused only temporary disruption, delays of a few months, rather than total destruction of Iran’s program, Greene pointed to the timing of JFK’s opposition to Israel as suspicious.

Greene, a strong Trump supporter, criticized the Iran strike, calling it a “bait and switch.”
Greene, a strong Trump supporter, criticized the Iran strike, calling it a “bait and switch.” (Getty Images)

Critics argue that framing Kennedy’s assassination in this context is not only historically unfounded but also potentially antisemitic, playing into age‑old tropes concerning Jewish influence.

Greene has yet to respond to those accusations or clarify how her assertion aligns with established historical records.

Greene has promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories before, including a 2018 claim that Rothschild-funded space lasers may have caused California wildfires.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in