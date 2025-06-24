MTG suggests link between JFK’s assassination and opposition to Israel’s ‘nuclear program’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firebrand Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked renewed controversy Tuesday after insinuating that former President John F. Kennedy was assassinated because he opposed Israel’s nuclear ambitions.

“There was once a great President that the American people loved. He opposed Israel’s nuclear program. And then he was assassinated,” the MAGA Georgia congresswoman posted on X, defending her criticism of President Donald Trump’s Iran nuclear sites strike.

Greene made her claims in response to commentator Mark Levin, who called her “stupid” on X, claiming she keeps “banging your head against the wall.”

“I’m not going away. You’re on my radar,” Levin wrote.

“This is extremely sick and disturbing,” Greene said in her post before accusing Levin of using the same tone and language as the “psychopaths” who allegedly send her daily death threats.

open image in gallery Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stirred controversy by suggesting JFK was killed for opposing Israel’s nuclear program. ( Getty Images )

She went on to discuss Jesus and his teachings, including to “pray for your enemies.”

“I will do my best to pray for you. But I will be watchful now,” Greene wrote before shifting to the Kennedy theory. “I am for peace. I oppose war, including wars Israel wages. Should I feel that my life is in danger now too? What about President Trump who strongly rebuked Israel this morning for continuing to attack Iran?”

Greene’s post comes just days after the US military struck Iran’s nuclear sites in retaliation for escalating regional tensions, which she criticized as a “bait and switch.”

Although US intelligence says these strikes caused only temporary disruption, delays of a few months, rather than total destruction of Iran’s program, Greene pointed to the timing of JFK’s opposition to Israel as suspicious.

open image in gallery Greene, a strong Trump supporter, criticized the Iran strike, calling it a “bait and switch.” ( Getty Images )

Critics argue that framing Kennedy’s assassination in this context is not only historically unfounded but also potentially antisemitic, playing into age‑old tropes concerning Jewish influence.

Greene has yet to respond to those accusations or clarify how her assertion aligns with established historical records.

Greene has promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories before, including a 2018 claim that Rothschild-funded space lasers may have caused California wildfires.