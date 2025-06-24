Iran-Israel latest: Trump orders Israel ‘do not drop those bombs’ as he accuses both sides of violating ceasefire
Trump is unhappy with both Iran and Israel ‘but especially Israel’, he said after accusing both countries of ceasefire violations
A furious Donald Trump has ordered Israel to “not drop those bombs”, as he accused both the Iranian and Israeli militaries of violating a ceasefire just hours after it came into effect.
“They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing,” Trump said of both countries during an incandescent rant outside The White House.
Israel said Iran had fired missiles on Tuesday morning, prompting defence minister Israel Katz to vow a forceful response on the heart of Tehran.
Trump later demanded on Truth Social: “Israel. Do not trop those bombs. If you do it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now.”
Tehran, meanwhile, has claimed that Israel continued firing at Iran until 9am local time - half an hour after the ceasefire was supposed to come into effect.
The US president told reporters he is “not happy” with Iran - but that he is “really unhappy” with Israel. The breaches came within hours after Trump had pleaded with both countries to “not violate" the ceasefire, as he announced a halt to hostilities was in effect from 8am Israeli time (6am UK time).
The fragile truce came after Iran launched missile strikes on a US base in Qatar on Monday.
Two explosions in Tehran despite Trump's claim Israeli planes would 'go home'
Two explosions were heard in the Iranian capital on Tuesday, Iranian media has reported.
The Israeli army radio said the military has attacked an Iranian radar near Tehran, Reuters reports.
It comes despite Donald Trump claiming all Israeli planes will “turn round and head home” without attacking Tehran.
According to a report in Axios, Benjamin Netanyahu told the US president over the phone that they would still carry out an attack but it would be scaled down.
Trump says Israel will not attack Iran
US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel is not going to attack Iran and all planes will turn around and head home.
"All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
A report from Axios appears to contradict this, claiming that Trump called Netanyahu to ask him not to attack Iran.
Netanyahu said the attack would not be cancelled, but scaled back, Axios reported.
Trump calls Netanyahu and asks him not to attack - report
President Donald Trump called Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and asked him not to attack Iran, an Axios reporter said in a X post on Tuesday, citing an Israeli official.
Netanyahu told Trump that he was unable to cancel the attack and that it was needed because Iran violated the ceasefire, the Axios reporter said.
The attack would be significantly scaled back and would not hit a large number of targets but only strike one target, according to the report.
Trump says Iran and Israel ‘don’t know what the f*** they’re doing’ after ceasefire broken
Here’s our full article on Donald Trump’s raging comments at Israel and Iran earlier.
The Independent’s US political reporter Joe Sommerlad brings the report:
Trump says Iran and Israel ‘don’t know what the f*** they’re doing’ over ceasefire
Starmer pleads for ceasefire to hold
Political editor David Maddox reports:
The prime minister has just landed in the Hague for the Nato conference where he is speaking to journalists about the latest developments regarding Iran and Israel.
With a ceasefire announced by Donald Trump last night, Sir Keir as confirmed that he spoke to the Emir of Qatar this morning after Iran’s missile attack on the country yesterday.
Asked about the ceasefire Sir Keir said: “Well, I want the ceasefire to continue, and therefore, obviously, the sooner we get back to that, the better. And that's the message that I'm discussing with others leaders today. We need to get back to that ceasefire, which is consistent with what I've been saying about deescalation for quite some time now.
“I should just say that I exchanged messages with the Emir of Qatar yesterday as well in relation to the attack yesterday.”
In pictures: Incandescent Trump rants about Israel and Iran outside The White House
'They don't know what the f*** they're doing': Trump's full quotes on Israel and Iran
In scathing comments outside the White House on Tuesday morning, Donald Trump has hit out viciously at both Israel and Iran.
The US president appeared visibly furious as he accused both sides of violating a ceasefire.
Here are his fierce quotes about Israel and Iran:
Trump to Israel: 'Do not drop those bombs'
Trump has now issued a direct order to Israel, who earlier vowed to respond with strength to what it called Iranian ceasefire violations.
“Israel. Do not trop those bombs,” he demanded in a post on Truth Social.
“If you do it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now,” he added.
Trump 'really unhappy' at Israel and Iran for violating ceasefire
Donald Trump has weighed in on accusations by Israel and Iran of ceasefire breaches against each other, adding that he is “really unhappy” with Israel.
Both countries violated the ceasefire, he said.
He expressed his dismay with Israel, adding that he is “not happy” with Iran either.
Iran’s nuclear capacities are gone, he added while speaking to media.
Satellite images throw Trump’s claims over success of Iran strikes into doubt
Satellite pictures taken after the US military attempted to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities show significant damage to Tehran’s nuclear sites - but not necessarily to the extent claimed by Donald Trump.
The images indicated damage on the ground - including new craters, holes on mountain ridges and collapsed tunnels - but did not provide definitive proof the heavily fortified underground facilities were breached.
The US president had boasted that the nuclear facilities were “completely and totally obliterated” in the attack. "The biggest damage took place far below ground level," he claimed. "Bullseye!!!"
Shweta Sharma reports:
