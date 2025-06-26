‘You cheer against Trump so hard’: Hegseth scolds Iran nuclear strike reporting with no proof of ‘devastation’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The former Fox News weekend presenter who now serves as the head of the massive American defense establishment baselessly accused the Pentagon press corps — including one of his former colleagues — of deliberately trying to cast doubt on the success of last weekend’s U.S. airstrikes against Iranian nuclear sites out of a desire to undermine the Trump administration in a bizarre rant-filled press conference aimed at the Pentagon on Thursday.

Speaking alongside the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Pentagon briefing room, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth laid into the assembled reporters from the start by grousing about how news outlets hadn’t given President Donald Trump enough credit for NATO members’ decision to increase defense spending to an annual five percent of GDP at this week’s summit in The Hague.

He also accused them of missing “historic moments” while trying to “find wedges and spin stories” before claiming the airstrikes aimed at Iran’s Esfahan, Fordow and Natanz nuclear sites on Saturday had been “the most complex and secretive military operation in history” and “a resounding success.”

The airstrikes, which were conducted by seven B-2 Spirit bomber aircraft with the aid of numerous fighters and an Ohio-class guided missile submarine that fired dozens of Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles at one of the target sites, appear to have inflicted significant damage on the sites. But Hegseth and President Donald Trump have become increasingly irate over press coverage of the action because of reporting in the last few days which cited a preliminary report stating that the damage to the underground Fordow site wasn’t enough to match their claims to have “obliterated” the facilities.

Hegseth complained that the press had reported on the preliminary document and cited other more recent statements from some of Trump’s political appointees which assessed that the strikes had “severely damaged” Iran’s nuclear program before returning to attacking journalists and accusing them of wanting the military to fail because it would look bad for Trump.

“You cheer against Trump so hard, it's like in your DNA and in your blood to cheer against Trump,” he said. “Because you want him not to be successful so bad, you have to cheer against the efficacy of these strikes.”

Hegseth scolds the media over coverage of Iran strikes ( Getty Images )

“You have to hope maybe they weren't effective, maybe the way the Trump administration is representing them isn't true. So let's take half truths, spun information, leaked information, and then spin it, spin it in every way we can, to try to cause doubt and manipulate the mind, the public mind over whether or not our brave pilots were successful,” he added.

The ex-Fox News host’s combative demeanor at the early-morning press conference matched the performative outrage he displayed alongside Trump less than a day before, when he called the bombing mission “flawless” and said the 30,000 pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator weapons dropped onto the hardened Fordow site had created “devastation underneath” before attacking the motives of the Defense Intelligence Agency analysts who’d written the intelligence assessment and accusing news outlets that have reported on it of “trying to spin it to make the president look bad when this was an overwhelming success.”

It appeared to find favor with Trump, who posted on Truth Social that the briefing was “one of the greatest, most professional, and most ‘confirming’ News Conferences” he’d ever seen and said the news outlets that reported on the DIA assessment should “fire everyone involved.”

But what he and Joint Chiefs chair General Dan Caine did not provide during the combative session with reporters was any information on whether the U.S. knows the location of the enriched uranium that was previously thought to be stored at Fordow.

Several reporters asked him about the uranium, which is feared to have been moved from the facility in trucks seen in satellite photos in the days leading up to the airstrikes.

“We're looking at all aspects of intelligence and making sure we have a sense of what was where,” he said.

When pressed further, Hegseth said: “I'm not aware of any intelligence that I've reviewed that says things were not where they were supposed to be moved or otherwise.”

He also claimed that “anyone with two eyes” could see the MOP munitions dropped onto Fordow and another target site would have had a “devastating effect.”

For his part Caine, said the bunker-buster bombs “went exactly where they were intended to go” and pointed out that the weapons don’t leave a traditional impact crater “because they're designed to deeply bury and then function.”

“I know there's been a lot of questions about that all six weapons at each vent at Fordow went exactly where they were intended to go,” he said.

He explained how two American officers had spent 15 years working in the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to gather intelligence on Iran’s nuclear facilities that was put to use in the airstrikes on Saturday.

According to the general, the pair spent years watching Iran build the facilities, watching all the equipment going in, and working out what they were for. They also helped develop the bunker busting bombs used to destroy the facilities, including one at Fordow.

“Operation midnight Hammer was the culmination of those 15 years of incredible work,” he said.