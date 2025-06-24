Trump strikes on Iran did not destroy nuclear sites, intel assessment suggests: report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US military strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities at the weekend did not destroy the country’s nuclear program, early intelligence suggests contrary to claims by President Donald Trump, a report states.

Citing four people briefed on the initial assessment produced by the Defense Intelligence Agency, CNN reports that the strikes likely only set Iran’s nuclear ambitions back by months.

The DIA, the intelligence arm of the Pentagon, based its assessment on battle damage anal;ysis conducted by U.S. Central Command in the aftermath of the strikes on Saturday night, according to one source who spoke with CNN.

While analysis of the damage inflicted to the three sites is ongoing and could change as intelligence becomes more available, these early findings are at offs with Trump’s repeated claims that the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities.

The same claim was made on Sunday by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Before and after images show a close up view of buildings at Isfahan Nuclear Technology facility that was hit by Saturday’s strike by the U.S. military ( Maxar Technologies )

Two of the people familiar with the assessment cited by CNN said Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium was not destroyed. One said the centrifuges are largely “intact.”

That person added: “So the assessment is that the U.S. set them back maybe a few months, tops.”

According to the U.S. military, the operation went as planned and was an “overwhelming success.”

The White House has acknowledged the existence of the assessment to the network but said they did not agree with its conclusions.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN: “This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong and was classified as ‘top secret’ but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community.”

She continued: “The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program. Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration.”

A comprehensive analysis of the damage to Iran’s nuclear program is still being developed by the wider U.S. intelligence community and the DIA assessment is the only one to come to light so far, so comparisons with other agencies cannot yet be made.

More follows...