Trump responds to Nato head’s ‘daddy’ remark: ‘I think he likes me’

Donald Trump has responded to being called “daddy” by Nato chief Mark Rutte during a summit in The Hague on Wednesday (25 June).

Mr Rutte defended the US president’s expletive outburst against Iran and Israel on Tuesday (24 June), where he said both nations “don’t know what the f*** they’re doing”. The secretary general excused the rant, saying: “Daddy has to sometimes use strong language.”

Asked by a journalist if he regards his Nato allies as children, Mr Trump laughed and said that Mr Rutte was being “very affectionate” and thinks that he “likes him”.

He said that his allies “need a little help at the beginning” but is hopeful that they will be able to defend Europe themselves.