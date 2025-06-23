MTG drags Fox News host who called her a ‘shameless nitwit’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, dragged Fox News host Mark Levin, who called her a “shameless nitwit” over her criticisms of the Trump administration’s decision to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Early Sunday morning in Iran, the U.S. struck three nuclear sites, becoming involved in Tehran’s conflict with Israel, which began a week prior. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been vocally critical of Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons. Iran launched missile strikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar Monday in response to the nuclear site bombing.

Trump’s decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities has caused some division among his Make America Great Again base. Greene, who is usually a staunch supporter of Trump, has spoken out against the president repeatedly for his decision to get involved with the destruction of Iran’s advancing nuclear capabilities.

Greene, an anti-immigration hardliner, wrote on X Sunday, “I don’t know anyone in America who has been the victim of a crime or killed by Iran, but I know many people who have been victims of crime committed by criminal illegal aliens or MURDERED by Cartel and Chinese fentanyl/drugs.”

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene dragged Fox News host Mark Levin, who called her a “shameless nitwit” over her criticisms of the recent strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities ( Getty )

She added: “I’ve watched our country go to war in foreign lands for foreign causes on behalf of foreign interests for as long as I can remember.”

“America is $37 TRILLION in debt and all of these foreign wars have cost Americans TRILLIONS AND TRILLIONS of dollars that never benefited any American. American troops have been killed and forever torn apart physically and mentally for regime change, foreign wars, and for military industrial base profits.

“I’m sick of it. I can easily say I support nuclear armed Israel’s right to defend themselves and also say at the same time I don’t want to fight or fund nuclear armed Israel’s wars. Nor any other country for that matter,” Greene wrote.

Greene made clear that her criticism of Trump’s decision to bomb Iran is not a sign of “disloyalty.”

“I can also support President Trump and his great administration on many of the great things they are doing while disagreeing on bombing Iran and getting involved in a hot war that Israel started,” she said.

Mark Levin, who hosts Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News, called Greene a “shameless nitwit” in response to her X post.

“How incredibly dumb is this Marjorie Taylor Green? She doesn't know anyone in America who has been a victim of crime or killed by Iran? You mean the thousands of Americans, especially military personnel, killed and maimed by the Iranian terrorist regime?” he wrote on X Monday.

Greene gave a simple and fiery response to Levin: “I also don’t know anyone who watches your show on Fox News. And my last name is Greene.”