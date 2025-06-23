Explosions heard after Iran launches missile strike on US bases in Qatar and Iraq

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iran has launched missile strikes against American bases in Qatar and Iraq after vowing to retaliate against the United States for dropping bombs on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Witnesses reported seeing missiles in the skies above the Qatari capital on Monday followed by explosions. The extent of damage remains unclear, though U.S. officials reported no casualties.

An hour before the attacks, officials with knowledge of the situation in Qatar told The Independent that the tiny Gulf country was already preparing for “the worst-case scenario,” as it hosts the largest American regional base. Qatar, which is also an ally of Iran, closed its airspace moments before the attack.

The Independent understands Doha may have been given a prior warning to the attack. Iran reportedly coordinated the strikes with Qatari officials in an apparent effort to minimize casualties, according to The New York Times, citing three Iranian officials.

Al-Udeid Air Base, which is located in the desert outside the capital Doha, is the largest in the region, hosting around 10,000 U.S. troops. It serves as the forward headquarters for U.S. Central Command, which directs American military operations across a vast area stretching from Egypt in the west to Kazakhstan in the east.

open image in gallery The Al-Udeid U.S. military air base, south of Doha, appears to have been targeted in an Iranian missile strike following a bomb attack from Donald Trump’s administration against three nuclear facilities in Iran ( AFP via Getty Images )

The White House and the Defense Department have been closely monitoring potential threats to the air base, a senior White House official said on Monday.

Monday’s strikes follow Saturday’s U.S. operation targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan, marking explicit U.S. intervention into Israel’s war with Iran that risks a wider international crisis.

President Donald Trump claimed the operation “completely, totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program, though the extent of the damage is in dispute.

“Remember, there are many targets left,” Trump said in a brief address to the nation on June 21, roughly two hours after announcing a “very successful” strike.

“If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes,” he added.

Top administration officials have claimed that the United States does not seek regime change in Iran or envision a protracted war that could spill out beyond Iran’s borders, but the president has suggested otherwise.

Iranian officials have argued the United States has entered a war as they consider the scale of a retaliatory response.

open image in gallery Traces are seen in the sky after Iran's armed forces say they targeted the U.S. military’s Al-Udeid base in a missile attack ( REUTERS )

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the closure of its airspace in a statement posted to social media on Monday, asserting the move was taken "in order to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors."

The immediate impact has seen flights grounded, with Qatar Airways yet to comment on the disruption to its operations. Airlines across the wider region are now reviewing their routes, leading to some services being rerouted or diverted mid-air.

open image in gallery Iranian missiles appeared to be intercepted following an attack targeting Al-Udeid base in Qatar on June 23 ( REUTERS )

The airspace closure comes just hours after the UK Foreign Office advised British nationals in Qatar to "shelter in place" following a US security alert. Separately, the UK Foreign Office is advising against all travel to Iran and urges British nationals in the region to follow local guidance.

It has also updated its travel advice for Qatar, warning British nationals to shelter in place “out of an abundance of caution” following a US security alert in the country.

“Following a U.S. security alert for U.S. nationals in Qatar, out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that British nationals in Qatar shelter in place until further notice,” according to the notice.“Follow instructions from local authorities ... The FCDO is in contact with local authorities and international partners, and will provide further updates as the situation develops.”

The base also hosts British forces. No. 83 Expeditionary Air Group, part of the Royal Air Force, is headquartered at Al Udeid and leads UK air operations in the region.

On Monday, flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed a Qatar Airways service from Gatwick to Doha make a sharp diversion shortly before entering Qatari airspace.

This is a developing story