AP News Digest 3 am

TOP STORIES

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN — The United States completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan ending America’s longest war and closing a sad two-decade chapter in military history. By Lolita C. Baldor and Robert Burns. SENT: 1,450 words, photos, videos. With UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN-EVACUATION — The U.S. left behind up to 200 Americans and thousands of desperate Afghans; UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN-BY THE NUMBERS — The price of the war in lives, dollars and more; AFGHANISTAN-THE-LATEST.

AFGHANISTAN — The Taliban were in full control of Kabul’s international airport, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America’s longest war. Vehicles carrying the Taliban raced back and forth along the Hamid Karzai International Airport’s sole runway on the northern, military side of the airfield. Before dawn broke, heavily armed Taliban fighters walked through hangars, passing some of the seven CH-46 helicopters the State Department used in its evacuations before rendering them unflyable. By Kathy Gannon and Tameem Akhgar. SENT: 1,040 words, photos. UPCOMING: Video.

BIDEN-AFGHANISTAN-ANALYSIS — President Joe Biden fulfills a campaign promise to end America’s longest war, but the problem is far from being settled. He still faces daunting challenges, including resettling tens of thousands of refugees and helping Americans and Afghans left behind get out. By Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller. SENT: 990 words, photos. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after 1:30 p.m. speech.

HURRICANE-IDA — Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida faced a new danger as they began the massive task of clearing debris and repairing damage from the storm: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat. Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when power would return. Some areas outside New Orleans also suffered major flooding and structure damage. By Rebecca Santana and Jay Reeves. SENT: 800 words, photos, videos. With HURRICANE IDA-DISPLACED — Low on funds, family of seven looks for refuge; HURRICANE IDA-FLOODED COMMUNITIES — Ida inundates areas around New Orleans while sparing city.

WESTERN-WILDFIRES — A ferocious wildfire approached Lake Tahoe just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave. The popular vacation haven normally filled with tens of thousands of summer tourists was emptied out as the massive Caldor Fire expanded to the north and south. By Sam Metz and Janie Har. SENT: 1,380 words, photos, videos. With WESTERN-WILDFIRES-TAHOE-EXPLAINER — Around Tahoe, special places await a fire’s fate.

CALIFORNIA DROUGHT-NEW RESERVOIR — California voters agreed to borrow billions of dollars during the last drought to build more water storage projects. But seven years later, none of those projects have even started construction. Some experts say the slow pace isn't surprising given the complexities and environmental hazards involved. By Adam Beam. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. Also see CALIFORNIA’S DYING LAKE-LITHIUM below.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

LIGHTNING-LIFEGUARD KILLED — Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures seven. SENT: 670 words, photos.

DEPUTY SHOOTING-FLORIDA — Sheriff: Deputy wounded, shooter killed during traffic stop. SENT: 210 words.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

MORMONS-COVID VACCINES — Members of the faith widely known as the Mormon church remain deeply divided on vaccines and mask-wearing despite consistent guidance from church leaders. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HAWAII — Seeking to beat back a COVID-19 surge, Honolulu will soon require patrons of restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for the disease, the city’s mayor says. SENT: 490 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

CAPITOL BREACH-INVESTIGATION — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol asks social media and telecommunications companies to preserve phone or computer records for hundreds of people who were potentially involved with planning to “challenge, delay or interfere” with the certification of Biden’s victory. SENT: 900 words, photo.

NATIONAL

CALIFORNIA’S DYING LAKE-LITHIUM — Demand for electric vehicles has shifted investments into high gear to extract lithium from geothermal wastewater around California’s dying Salton Sea. SENT: 1,600 words, photos. An abridged version of 860 words is also available.

CUOMO-SEXUAL HARASSMENT — Resigning from office probably didn’t end former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s legal problems, and no matter what happens next, taxpayers are likely to wind up with a hefty bill. SENT: 750 words, photo.

ILLINOIS LEGISLATIVE REDISTRICTING — Illinois Democrats are expected to approve new legislative boundaries over objections from Republicans and some community groups that the process was unnecessarily rushed and maps drawn behind closed doors to keep Democrats in power. SENT: 580 words, photo.

CALIFORNIA-SECRET-SETTLEMENTS — The California Legislature voted to guarantee people can call out their bosses publicly in most harassment and discrimination cases. SENT: 450 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

THAILAND-POLITICS — Thai lawmakers begin a no-confidence debate targeting Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and five of his Cabinet members, with the opposition focusing on charges the government bungled its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. SENT: 630 words, photos.

JAPAN-US-CLIMATE — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry was in Tokyo to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November. SENT: 390 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed in muted trading on continuing concerns about surging COVID-19 infections in key regional markets like Japan. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 430 words, photos.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE — The Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for August. By Economics Writer Martin Crutsinger. UPCOMING: Developing from 10 a.m. report.

HOME PRICES — The Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index for June is released. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: Developing from 9 a.m. report.

SPORTS

TIM DAHLBERG-FAN FUN — Fans are back in almost full force in sports, and although they may not always say the things players want them to say, they make a difference. By Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 750 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL — Visitors to Venice could be forgiven for not realizing that beyond the majesty of St. Mark’s Square and the romance of gondola rides lies a city that helped provide a baseline of what the world knows today about containing pandemics. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

