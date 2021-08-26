AP News Digest 3:10 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

ONLY ON AP

—————————

AFGHANISTAN-THE PRICE OF WAR — Gretchen Catherwood’s son, 19-year-old Alec, was killed in Afghanistan fighting the Taliban in 2010. As she watched the news over the last two weeks, it felt like 10 minutes ago. As the American military left Afghanistan, the Afghan military put down its weapons, the president fled and the Taliban took over. On Facebook, she’d seen someone declare “what a waste of life and potential.” As she exchanged messages with the others who’d paid the price of war, she worried its end was forcing them to question whether all they had seen and all they had suffered mattered at all. By Claire Galofaro and Russ Bynum. SENT: 2,730 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,010 words is also available.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

AFGHANISTAN — The British government says large numbers of people hoping to leave Afghanistan remain outside Kabul airport, despite warnings to leave because of the risk of a suicide bombing. The United States, Australia and Britain have told their citizens to leave the area immediately. It comes after President Joe Biden warned of the threat of attacks from militants linked to the Islamic State group. By Sylvie Corbet and Jill Lawless. SENT: 250 words, photo. With AFGHANISTAN-THE LATEST.

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says as many as 1,500 Americans may be awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan, a figure that suggests the U.S. may accomplish its highest priority for airlifts — rescuing U.S. citizens — ahead of President Biden’s Tuesday deadline. By Robert Burns, Ellen Knickmeyer and Matthew Lee. SENT: 1,270 words, photos, video.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JAPAN-MODERNA — Japan suspended use of about 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine after contamination was found in unused vials, raising concern of a supply shortage as the country tries to accelerate vaccinations amid a COVID-19 surge. Some doses might have been administered, but no adverse health effects have been reported so far, officials say. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 270 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-CHILDREN — Five months after the Biden administration declared an emergency and raced to set up shelters to house a record number of children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border alone, kids continue to languish at the sites, while more keep coming, child welfare advocates say. More than 700 children spent three weeks or longer at the government's unlicensed sites in mid-July, according to declarations filed with a federal court overseeing custody conditions for immigrant youth. Advocates say children should be released quickly to their relatives in the U.S. or sent to a licensed facility. By Amy Taxin and Julie Watson. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

WILDFIRE SMOKE-PUBLIC HEALTH — Huge gaps between air quality sensors in the western U.S. have created blind spots in the warning system for wildfire smoke plumes sweeping North America this summer, amid growing concern over potential health impacts to millions of people exposed to the pollution. By Matthew Brown and Padmananda Rama. SENT: 1,140 words, photos. Also see WESTERN-WILDFIRES below.

UNITED STATES-ISRAEL — Biden and Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hold their first face-to-face meeting, with Bennett aiming to press Biden to give up pursuit of reviving the Iran nuclear deal. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 730 words, photos. UPCOMING: 900 words after 11:30 a.m. meeting.

——————————————————————

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

——————————————————————

NIRVANA-ALBUM-COVER-LAWSUIT — Nirvana sued by man who was nude baby on “Nevermind" cover. SENT: 470 words, photo.

SEXUAL-MISCONDUCT-RON-JEREMY — Porn actor Ron Jeremy indicted on over 30 sex assault counts. SENT: 360 words, photos.

ESPN-NICHOLS — ESPN taking Rachel Nichols off its NBA programming. SENT: 500 words, photo.

WASHINGTON-SHOOTINGS — Police: Four killed in shootings, arsons in Washington state. SENT: 180 words.

—————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISES — Cruise companies are adapting to a changing landscape amid a rise in COVID-19 cases that is threatening to dampen the industry’s comeback. SENT: 680 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-VACCINE PASSPORTS — “Vaccine passports” are digital or paper documents showing you were vaccinated against COVID-19. What they look like and why you might need one depend on where you live. By Technology Writer Matt O’Brien. SENT: 380 words, graphic.

————————————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

————————————————-

CAPITOL BREACH-RECORDS — The House committee investigating the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is demanding a host of records from Donald Trump’s White House and several of his administration’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies. SENT: 820 words, photos.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

WESTERN-WILDFIRES — A wildfire that burned several homes near Los Angeles may signal that the region is facing the same dangers that have scorched Northern California. SENT: 660 words, photos, video.

HAWAII-VOLCANO-EXPLAINER — The ground at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has been rumbling and swelling in recent days, prompting scientists to warn that the mountain could once again release lava. SENT: 650 words, photo.

CALIFORNIA-PAYING-FOR-SOBRIETY — Frustrated by out-of-control increases in drug overdose deaths, California’s leaders are trying something radical: They want the state to be the first to pay people to stay sober. SENT: 850 words, photos.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

HARRIS — Vice President Kamala Harris turns her attention to issues surrounding worker rights and civil liberties as she closes out her visit to Southeast Asia, elevating activists in a region of the world known for its challenges and restrictions to human rights. SENT: 580 words, photos.

GERMANY ELECTION-NONE OF THE ABOVE — A large chunk of the German electorate remains undecided going into an election that will determine who succeeds Angela Merkel as chancellor after her 16 years in office. SENT: 710 words, photos.

WEST BANK-AIRPLANE CAFE — A pair of twins in the West Bank is offering people the next best thing to air travel — an old Boeing 707 they have converted into a cafe and restaurant for customers to board. SENT: 800 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israel says it will ease commercial restrictions on the Gaza Strip and expand entry of goods to the Palestinian enclave following days of heightened tensions and the most intense clashes since a May war. SENT: 290 words.

NORTH KOREA-PARLIAMENT — North Korea will convene its rubber-stamp parliament next month to discuss efforts to salvage an economy strained by pandemic border closures after decades of mismanagement and U.S.-led sanctions. SENT: 310 words, photos.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

AUSTRALIA-QANTAS — Qantas Group posted a $1.7 billion pandemic-related annual loss and forecast Australia will reopen to international travel in December. SENT: 350 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stocks slipped following a charge on Wall Street that drove indices to all-time highs for the second straight day. SENT: 390 words, photo.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

—————

SPORTS

—————-

PARALYMPICS-GILLETTE Blind long jumper Lex Gillette is chasing after Paralympic gold in Tokyo after four straight silver medals. By Sports Writer Pat Graham. SENT: 980 words, photos.

————————————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————————————-

MUSIC-ACM HONORS — Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Rascal Flatts and more country artists were celebrated alongside prominent songwriters, producers and industry leaders at the Academy of Country Music Honors awards show. By Entertainment Writer Kristin M. Hall. SENT: 440 words, photos.

------------------------------

HOW TO REACH US

----------------------------—

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.