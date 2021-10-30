AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————

G20-BIDEN — As Iran’s nuclear program makes troubling advances, President Joe Biden is set to talk strategy with European allies as the leaders press for a diplomatic resolution and plan for the possibility that Iran declines to return to the negotiating table. Biden is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and bring Iran back into compliance with a pact that would have kept it at least a year away from the potential to field a nuclear weapon. By Josh Boak and Zeke Miller. SENT: 620 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from the meeting.

BIDEN-LET’S GO BRANDON — President Joe Biden’s critics have come up with a cryptic phrase to insult him without outright swearing at him: “Let’s Go Brandon.” The line has become code for something far more vulgar, and it’s being tossed around even by some members of Congress It has its roots in a confused moment at an Alabama NASCAR race and is the latest in a raw history of hurling obscenities at presidents. By Colleen Long. SENT: 930 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-A-WORLD-REMEMBERS — The Italian city that suffered the brunt of COVID-19’s first deadly wave is dedicating a vivid memorial to the pandemic dead: A grove of trees, creating oxygen in a park opposite the hospital where so many died, unable to breathe. By Colleen Barry. SENT: 1,22O words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BRITAIN-REMEMBERS — Art Therapy: How UK’s COVID memorial wall brought comfort (sent).

CLIMATE-COP26-US GOVERNORS — U.S. governors want a seat at the table as international leaders prepare to gather in Scotland at a critical moment for global efforts to reduce fossil fuel emissions and slow the planet’s temperature rise. By Kathleen Ronayne. SENT: 1,010 words, photos. With CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR-CLIMATE CONFERENCE — California governor abruptly skips UN climate conference (sent).

————————-

TRENDING

—————————

BRITAIN-PRINCE-ANDREW — Lawyer: Prince Andrew never sexually assaulted American. SENT: 600 words.

CALIFORNIA-OVERLOADED-PORTS — LA, Long Beach ports will issue fines for backlogged cargo. SENT: 410 words, photos.

FBI CAMPAIGN-NAVAJO-LANGUAGE — The FBI has begun a campaign to use the Navajo language on social media to combat hate crimes. SENT: 130 words.

HAWAII-VOLCANO — Kilauea still spurting lava, 1 month into latest eruption. SENT: 120 words, photo.

WILLIAMSBURG-SCHOOL-FOR-BLACK-CHILDREN — Colonial Williamsburg restoring school for Black children. SENT: 340 words, photos.

MISTER-ROGERS-SCULPTURE — Beautiful Day for a Neighbor: Mister Rogers has a sculpture. SENT: 320 words, photos.

————————————

MORE ON G-20

————————————

UNITED NATIONS-G20-AFGHANISTAN — The U.N. humanitarian chief had a dire message for leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies meeting this weekend: Worry about Afghanistan because its economy is collapsing and half the population risks not having enough food to eat as the snows have already started to fall. SENT: 650 words.

————————————————————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————————————————————

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEMORIALS — As the world nears the milestone of 5 million COVID-19 deaths, memorials large and small, ephemeral and epic, have cropped up around the United States. SENT: 830 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-VACCINE-KIDS — Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children? Yes, U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for younger children after millions of 12- to 17-year-olds already safely got the shot, the only one available for children in the country. SENT: 360 words, photo.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NYC-VACCINE-MANDATES-FIREFIGHTERS — Six New York City firefighters angry with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers that took effect Friday were pulled from duty and suspended after driving a fire truck to a state Senator’s office and threatening his staff over the requirement, which the state lawmaker had nothing to do with. SENT: 590 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NY-RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION — A federal appeals panel on Friday upheld New York state’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, rejecting arguments by lawyers for doctors, nurses and other professionals that it did not adequately protect those with religious objections. SENT: 450 words.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VACCINATION-PROTECTION — Health officials on Friday offered more evidence that vaccinations offer better protection against COVID-19 than immunity from a prior infection. By Medical Writer Mike Stobbe. SENT: 340 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICAGO — A federal judge on Friday denied a motion by 130 Chicago firefighters and other city employees to temporarily halt enforcement of the city’s requirement that all its workers report whether they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccination or risk being put on no-pay status. SENT: 290 words.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VACCINE-MANDATE-LAWSUIT — Ten states have filed a lawsuit to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law. Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to the lawsuit, which was filed in a federal district court in Missouri. SENT: 370 words, photos.

—————————————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

—————————————————-

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-TEXAS —The Supreme Court has rarely moved as fast as it is doing in the fight over a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. Cases being argued Monday could signal how the justices will rule in an even bigger abortion case that will be heard a month later and asks them to overrule the two landmark decisions that guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. SENT: 880 words, photos.

GUANTANOMO-WAR CRIMES-SENTENCE — A military jury imposed a sentence of 26 years Friday on a former Maryland man who admitted joining al-Qaida and has been held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center. But under a plea deal, the man could be released as soon as next year because of his cooperation with U.S. authorities. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-CLIMATE-IMMIGRATION — Over the objections of the Biden administration, the Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider a climate change case that could limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to curb greenhouse gas emissions. The court also said it would hear a Republican-led immigration challenge. SENT: 470 words, photo.

SUPREME COURT-VACCINE MANDATE-MAINE — The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday. SENT: 300 words. Photo.

———————————

INTERNATIONAL

———————————

SOUTH-KOREA-ROH'S-FUNERAL — Dozens of relatives and dignitaries gathered in South Korea’s capital on Saturday to pay their final respects to former President Roh Tae-woo, a key participant in a 1979 military coup who later won a landmark democratic election before his political career ended with imprisonment for corruption and treason. SENT: 960 words, photos.

SUDAN — The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week. SENT: 530 words, photo.

UNITED NATIONS-EDUCATION RIGHTS — The U.N. Security Council has strongly condemned attacks on schools, teachers and children and called on all parties to promote the right to education in conflicts. SENT: 340 words, photo.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

UNPOPULAR-PORTLAND — Portland’s “badly damaged” reputation – marked by months of destructive protests, a homeless crisis and record year of homicides – is hurting the standing of Oregon’s largest city, according to the city’s main tourism promoter. SENT: 940 words, photos.

OKLAHOMA EXECUTIONS — While medical experts say it’s unclear why an Oklahoma inmate began convulsing and vomiting after the first of three drugs used to execute him Thursday was administered, all agree the dosage was massive compared to normal usage, with no medical data available to measure the impact of such a dose. Legal observers say the state’s prisons agency will face new litigation, which may focus on the state’s description of the execution as “in accordance with” protocols. SENT: 930 words, photos.

CONGRESS-STOCK-TRADING-BURR — The lawyer for Sen. Richard Burr’s brother-in-law told a judge Friday that U.S. regulators should question the senator before quizzing his client in a probe of whether insider trading resulted from secrets about the pandemic’s true threat. SENT: 520 words.

VIRGINIA-GOVERNOR-TIKI-TORCHES — The anti-Donald Trump group The Lincoln Project took credit Friday for five people appearing with tiki torches at a Charlottesville campaign stop by Virginia’s GOP candidate for governor, a stunt recalling white supremacists who descended on that city amid violence in 2017. SENT: 420 words, photo.

OPIOID-CRISIS-LAWSUITS — One of the four retail pharmacy companies on trial for their alleged roles in fostering an opioid crisis in two Ohio counties announced Friday it had settled lawsuits filed by 10 government entities in the state that have accused the companies of creating a public nuisance. SENT: 420 words, photos.

JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-ASSOCIATE — Lawyers for a British socialite are trying to put conspiracy theories and other topics “a galaxy away” in front of a jury that will decide if she helped Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls, prosecutors told a judge. SENT: 430 words.

CHICAGO POLICE-LAWSUIT JUDGMENT — A federal jury has awarded more than $25 million to a man who sued the city of Chicago and two police detectives after being wrongfully convicted of murder and spending nearly 23 years in jail. SENT: 360 words.

———————————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————————————-

EMPLOYMENT-COSTS — Wages and salaries jumped in the three months ending in September by the most on records that date back 20 years as companies are forced to offer higher pay to fill a near-record number of available jobs. SENT: 880 words, photos.

———————-

SCIENCE

———————

BRAZIL-FROZEN-JAGUAR-SEMEN — Brazilian and American scientists on Thursday tranquilized a wild-born female jaguar now living in a protected area in Sao Paulo state. They’re hoping the 110-pound feline named Bianca could make history for the second time in two years. SENT: 600 words, photos.

—————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

————————————-

MUSIC-ROCK-HALL — The Go-Go’s didn’t have any musical masterplan. Punks at the start, they became rock and roll pioneers. Defying odds and smashing norms in a male-dominated field, the female quintet which had a string of hits propelled by MTV play in the 1980s, will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of a powerhouse class that includes Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Carole King, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren. SENT: 700 words, photos.

———————————-

SPORTS

———————————-

BBO-WORLD-SERIES — The World Series returns to Atlanta for the first time since 1999, with the Braves and Houston Astros tied at one win apiece and the tomahawk chop sure to draw plenty of attention. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos. Game starts at 8:09 p.m. With postgame sidebars, the Latest, notebook.

----------------------------—

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.