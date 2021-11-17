AP News Digest 3:10 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————

KENOSHA PROTEST-SHOOTINGS — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse are to return for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property. By Michael Tarm, Amy Forliti and Tammy Webber. SENT: 720 words, photos, videos.

BIDEN — President Joe Biden is going to Detroit to highlight billions of dollars in his big new infrastructure deal to pay for the installation of electric vehicle chargers across the country. It’s an investment he says will go a long way in curbing planet-warming carbon emissions while creating well-paying jobs. By Aamer Madhani and Tom Krisher. SENT: 750 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 4:30 p.m. speech.

CHINA-US-MEDIA — China and the U.S. have agreed to ease restrictions on each other’s media workers amid a slight relaxation of tensions between the two sides. Under the agreement, the U.S. will issue one-year multiple-entry visas to Chinese media workers. China will reciprocate by granting equal treatment to U.S. journalists once the U.S. policies take effect, and both sides will issue media visas for new applicants “based on relevant laws and regulations,” an official Chinese newspaper report said. SENT: 760 words, photos.

BIDEN-OIL AND GAS LEASES — The U.S. Interior Department will auction vast oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Mexico estimated to hold up to 1.1 billion barrels of crude, the first such sale under Biden and a harbinger of the challenges he faces to reach climate goals that depend on deep cuts in fossil fuel emissions. By Matthew Brown and Janet McConnaughey. SENT: 800 words, photos.

ISRAEL-SUDAN — Sudanese asylum-seekers in Israel fear last year’s normalization agreement between their new host country and Sudan could result in them being sent home. Their concerns have been magnified since last month’s military takeover in their homeland. By Jack Jeffery. SENT: 930 words, photos.

EUROPE-RUSSIA-NATURAL GAS-EXPLAINER — Europe is short of gas. Russia could in theory supply more beyond its long-term agreements, but hasn’t, leading to accusations it is holding back to pressure Europe to approve a new controversial Russian pipeline. By David McHugh and Vladimir Isachenkov. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

—————————

TRENDING NEWS

—————————

KENOSHA PROTEST-SHOOTINGS-EXPLAINER-SELECTING JURORS — How the Rittenhouse jury was narrowed. SENT: 700 words, photos.

CHINA-SEXUAL-ASSAULT-ALLEGATION — Shocked tennis star Osaka posts: Where is Peng Shuai? SENT: 620 words, photos.

STAPLES CENTER-NAME CHANGE — Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena. SENT: 410 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEACHER-IVERMECTIN — Florida woman who sued for ivermectin dies from COVID. SENT: 230 words.

—————————-

WASHINGTON

——————————

FEDERAL PRISONS-INMATE ATTACK — An inmate at the largest federal prison in the U.S. was stabbed in the eyeball by a fellow prisoner this month, the latest gruesome example of violence in a prison system plagued by chronic unrest, understaffing, corruption and abuse. SENT: 500 words, photo.

CONGRESS-BUDGET — Democratic leaders are working to shake off their differences and press ahead on Biden’s big domestic policy bill, with the House expected to vote later this week and the Senate to follow by Christmas in hopes of delivering on the party’s main campaign promise. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CONGRESS-GOSAR — The House will vote on a resolution to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez SENT: 710 words, photo. UPCOMING: 900 words after vote, timing uncertain.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

NORTHWEST STORM — As many parts of western Washington began drying out after a storm that dumped rain for days, waters in some areas continued rising, more people were urged to evacuate and crews worked to restore power and reopen roads. SENT: 760 words, photos, video. With CANADA-MUDSLIDES — At least one dead from mudslides in Canada after heavy rains.

MISSISSIPPI-EXECUTION — A man who killed his estranged wife and terrorized their family is scheduled to receive a lethal injection in Mississippi and become the first person executed in that state since 2012. SENT: 650 words, photos. UPCOMING: Execution scheduled for 7 p.m.

HARVARD-MARIA RESSA — One month since she was named the first Filipino to win the Nobel Peace Prize, journalist Maria Ressa says much still remains uncertain about her life. SENT: 780 words, photos.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

BURKINA FASO MISSING PEOPLE — Violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group is ravaging Burkina Faso, killing thousands, displacing more than 1 million people and leaving untold numbers missing. UPCOMING: 800 words, photo by 4 a.m.

INDIA-POLLUTION — Schools were closed indefinitely and some coal-based power plants shut down as the smog-shrouded Indian capital and neighboring states invoked harsh measures to combat worsening air pollution after an order from the federal environment ministry. SENT: 470 words, photos.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

BINANCE-CEO-Q&A — The CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, doesn’t try to explain why some cryptocurrencies that started purely as a joke have surged so much in price. By Business Writer Stan Choe. SENT: 1,330 words, photo. With BINANCE-CRYPTO-REGULATION — Amid crypto’s Wild West, Binance says a sheriff is needed.

HOME CONSTRUCTION — The Commerce Department reports on U.S. home construction in October. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated, photo.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower despite a rally on Wall Street after virtual talks between Biden and China’s Xi Jinping. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 630 words, photos.

—————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

—————————

MONARCH-BUTTERFLIES-CALIFORNIA — There is a ray of hope for the vanishing orange-and-black Western monarch butterflies. SENT: 730 words, photos, video.

—————-

SPORTS

—————-

WCUP-US-JAMAICA — Tim Weah’s 11th-minute goal was matched by Michail Antonio’s spectacular 34-yard strike in the 22nd minute, leaving the United States with a 1-1 draw against Jamaica in a World Cup qualifier. By Sports Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 920 words, photos.

—————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————

