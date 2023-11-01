Biden and first lady to visit Lewiston in wake of mass shooting that killed 18

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

PresidentJoe Biden and First LadyJill Biden will visit Lewiston, Maine, in the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed 18 people in the city last week, the White House has said.

The president will meet with families, community members and first responders and “pay respects” to the victims of the “horrific attack”.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the city on Friday, one week after the body of suspect Robert Card was found by authorities.

“The President and First Lady will pay respects to the victims of this horrific attack and grieve with families and community members, as well as meet with first responders, nurses, and others on the front lines of the response,” the statement read.

It comes after Maine Governor Janet Mills said she had invited the president to visit the city, in order to comfort those affected by the tragedy.

“We’ve seen him appear in such circumstances and offer not only a helping hand, but a very sympathetic ear,” she said according to Maine Public.

“He’s a very comforting person and he’s able to offer that comfort and support to any families who wish to see him and meet with him.”

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not confirm whether or not Mr Biden will accept the invitaion. “We are we are appreciative of the Governor of Maine inviting the president to to visit,” she said.

In addition to the 18 victimes, 13 others were injured in the two shootings which took place in a local bowling alley, and also at a bar on October 25.

Following a manhunt that lasted over 48 hours, police announced they had found the body of Card in a woodland area near to the sites of the incidents. He is believed to have died by suicide.

Investigators have yet to establish a motive but have increasingly focused on the US Army reserve’s mental health. According to newly-released court documents, the 40-year-old believed locals were spreading conspiracies about him.

According to affidavits, search warrants and other documents released by authorities on Tuesday, Card believed people were calling him a “paedophile” at the bowling alley and the bar where he opened fire.

The revelations come as authorities continue to come under scrutiny for missing multiple chances to potentially stop the mass shooting.

Authorities said Card’s “concerned” family had alerted the local sheriff about his mental health – and that they were concerned he had access to firearms – in May this year. The Maine National Guard asked local police in September to check on the US Army reservist amid concerns he would “snap and commit a mass shooting”, according to CNN.

The Maine State Police has also been blasted by a local deputy as “utter clowns” for its response in the immediate aftermath to the mass shootings.