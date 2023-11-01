Lewiston Maine shooting: Police dubbed ‘utter clowns’ for response to attacks
Sgt Jon Guay of Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office blasted state law enforcement in a since-deleted Facebook post
The Maine State Police have been blasted by a local deputy as “utter clowns” for its response in the immediate aftermath to the mass shootings in Lewiston last week, as it emerged that several major warning signs about suspect Robert Card had been missed in the months prior to the horrific incidents.
In a since-deleted scathing Facebook post, seen by Bangor Daily News before it was taken down, Sgt Jon Guay of Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office claimed local and federal agencies were met with “radio silence” during the manhunt as state troopers took the lead on the case.
Authorities on Monday said that Card’s “concerned” family had alerted the local sheriff about his mental health – and that they were concerned he had access to firearms – in May this year. Records demonstrating how Card “aggressively” discussed guns — in conversations with former recycling plant colleagues and friends — have also surfaced.
The Maine National Guard had also asked local police in September to check on the US Army reservist amid concerns that he would “snap and commit a mass shooting”, according to CNN.
Meanwhile, thousands of Lewiston residents gathered for a vigil on Sunday night to honour those killed.
Another missed warning signed revealed: suspected shooter spoke ‘aggressively’ about guns
NBC News spoke to Card’s former Maine Recycling Corporation coworkers, revealing yet another missed warning sign ahead of this year’s deadliest shooting.
According to the ex-colleague, Card’s behaviour became more erratic and he spoke “aggressively” about guns before he left his job. Another colleague said a supervisor was warned that Card had allegedly had made gun violence threats in the workplace, but the complaint felt like “it was swept under the rug.”
One colleague said issues started cropping up a year after Card began working at the recycling facility; Card displayed a “total mood change,” the source said.
“He irrationally snapped. We’d do good the whole day, but then would say that I touched him. He said I was sexually harassing him, calling him a pedophile,” the coworker said.
Card apparently spoke of guns frequently, including his desire to purchase a silencer — which he was ultimately unable to do. “I knew it was going to come eventually. I said, ‘One day, he’s probably going to shoot someone up,’” this colleague said. “He was bringing up guns heavily and aggressively. It was a very weird situation.”
Reactions to the mass shooting in the immediate aftermath
The attacks were oundly condemned by politicians and gun safety advocacy groups, as well as Maine native and author Stephen King.
President Joe Biden ordered all US flags to be flown at half-mast, writing online: “Once again, our nation mourns after another senseless and tragic mass shooting. Today, Jill and I pray for the Americans in Maine who’ve lost their lives, those in critical care, and the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief.”
In her own statement, Vice President Kamala Harris called for tighter gun safety laws, telling reporters: “President Biden and I are not waiting around. Through the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, we will continue to work to save lives. “We do not have a moment to spare, nor a life to spare.”
The White House also asked newly-elected House speaker Mike Johnson to “work together” on gun legislation in the wake of the incident. “The House has a new speaker, who has said he is ready to get to work and find common ground,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in her afternoon briefing.
Earlier, Mr Johnson – who was elected on Wednesday – faced criticism after simply offering “prayers” following the mass shooting, which he described as a “horrific tragedy”.
“This is a dark time in America, we have a lot of problems and we’re really, really hopeful and prayerful. Prayer is appropriate in a time like this, that the evil can end and this senseless violence can stop,” he said. “And so that’s that’s the statement this morning on behalf of the entire House of Representatives. Everyone wants this to end and I’ll leave it there.”
Meanwhile, Republican frontrunner and former president Donald Trump made a short statement on Truth Social saying, “A terrible situation going on in Maine. At least 22 dead. It just seems to never end for the USA!”
“This heinous attack, which has robbed the lives of at least 18 Mainers and injured so many more, the worst mass shooting that the state of Maine has ever experienced — and could ever imagine,” Senator Susan Collins said at a news conference on Thursday evening.
What relatives have said about Robert Card
- Back in January, Card’s son apparently began noticing that his father was “starting to claim that people were saying things about him, while out in public”
- His ex-wife said she was “very worried about [their son] spending time with Robert, considering what may be a deteriorating mental health condition,” according to a May incident report
- His sister-in-law Karen Card also claimed that he had been hearing voices recently, adding that in “the past year, he had an acute episode of mental health, and it’s been a struggle”
- Three of Card’s relatives were among the first to call law enforcement to identify Card after seeing photos of him wielding a weapon
ICYMI: What we know about the gunman’s death
On Friday evening, Maine State Police said they found the gunman’s body in a box trailer in the overflow lot of Maine Recycling Corporation after a 48-hour-long manhunt.
The discovery came after the owner of the recycling plant reportedly called in, urging police to look at the 55 to 60 trailers in the lot. Police said they had “cleared” the area twice before getting the call from the owner, who was reportedly the shooter’s ex-boss.
The gunman is believed to have died by suicide.
“He is dead,” Maine Governor Janet Mills said at a news conference, as she thanked the officers involved in the manhunt.
Ms Mills added: “Like many people, I am breathing a sigh of relief tonight, knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone... Now is the time to heal.”
Scenes of Lewiston healing after the atrocity
President of Brady United Against Gun Violence, Kris Brown, issued a statement in the aftermath of the shooting
“No American should leave their home and fear becoming the victim of a mass shooting, but tonight, Maine families are grieving from this untold loss of life. Americans – enjoying time with friends, families and loved ones – gunned down in the most cruel and sadistic way. Worse, this shooting is not unique, as the U.S. has experienced over 500 mass shootings this year. “The slaughtering of 18 people in a matter of minutes while bowling or sharing a beer with friends is exactly why assault weapons should be banned from our communities. These weapons of war are designed for one purpose – to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time, which is why they’re the preferred weapon of mass murderers. “Instead of facing this issue head-on, our elected officials are going in the wrong direction at the time Americans need them most. Relying on weak gun industry-written ‘yellow-flag’ laws will allow tragedies to continue to plague every community in our country.”
The unsuccessful welfare check and alert, revealed
“I would rather err on the side of caution with regards to Card since he is a capable marksman and, if he should set his mind to carry out the threats made to [the soldier], he would be able to do it,” the letter said.
After trying to find Card on 15 September, the sheriff’s officer reported not being able to locate him, despite finding a jet ski and motorcycle registered to Card at what appeared to be his home. As a result, he issued a file 6 alert, which was sent to other agencies. “The alert included a warning that Mr. Card was known to be armed and dangerous and included details of his behavior,” according to Sheriff Merry. “The alert urged that officers use extreme caution.”
On 17 September, the officer spoke to Ryan Card, the brother of the suspect, confirming that Card was able to access Ryan’s guns. Those firearms were located in a gun safe, the report said.
Ryan Card apparently told the authorities that he was working with his father to get the guns moved elsewhere, adding that he would try to ensure that his brother didn’t possess any other guns.
The File 6 alert was cancelled on 18 October, Sheriff Merry wrote.
Remembering Joshua Seal
Joshua Seal, 36, was a well-known American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter and was hosting a community event for members of the deaf community at Schemengees Bar & Grille when the shooting unfolded.
Seal was the Director of Interpreting Services for the Pine Tree Society – an organisation which “provides Maine children and adults with disabilities the opportunities and the means to create better lives for themselves and their families.”
His wife, Elizabeth, confirmed his death in a post on Facebook calling him the “best father” to the couple’s four children.
“He was always there for them, lending an eye or a hand and going to their sporting/extracurricular activities. He always loved spending time with them, travelling, going for a day trip to the beach, or going camping for the weekend. Not only was he an amazing father, he was a wonderful husband, my best friend, and my soulmate,” Elizabeth wrote.
Seal’s mother, Michele, said her son was “the most selfless person you would ever meet.”
He is survived by his four children, aged 12, nine, seven and three, as well as his wife.
Why was Card allowed to own firearms?
The information about why he was still able to own firearms remains cloudy, especially given the glaring warning signs.
Authorities previously said that his guns appeared to have been “legally purchased.”
This tragedy has brought renewed criticism over Maine’s current gun laws.
While many other states have implemented red flag laws, which allow loved ones or law enforcement to petition to a court for an order that would temporarily restrict the individual’s access to guns if the person poses a risk to himself or others, Maine has not.
Instead, the state has yellow flag laws, which require a family member to report the individual to law enforcement, who would then be taken into protective custody. Then, the individual has to be evaluated by a mental health professional, who determines whether this person poses a risk.
These laws are “very specific about an individual that’s in protective custody from law enforcement to begin with” in combination with whether law enforcement has “probable cause to believe” that the individual could be in possession “of a dangerous weapons,” Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said.
So, he continued, “if we meet those criteria then you can take an individual in for a yellow flag assessment, a weapons restriction order assessment, and at that time your criteria change from the likelihood of serious harm the likelihood of foreseeable harm.”
Mr Sauschuck clarified last week that there had been no record that Card had been “forcibly committed for treatment,” although that detail is now under heightened scrutiny after more about his 14-day stint at a mental health facility has come out.
Jonathan Crisp, a former Army lawyer, previously told The Associated Press that when soldiers are committed involuntarily to mental health facilities, it is a “reportable” event under Army regulations, setting off a network of alerts and subsequent restrictions.
As it is supposed to work, he explained, an official notes the incident in a military database which alerts the FBI, so the agency can enter the name into a background list of people prevented from buying weapons.
“If they took him and he didn’t want to go and he refused to be admitted, it’s a slam dunk,” Mr Crisp said. “This should have been reported.”
The question of why it wasn’t remains as the investigation into the atrocity — and the events that led up to it — is ongoing.