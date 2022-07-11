Jump to content
Joe Biden could restart sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, report claims

Biden administration has reportedly begun internal discussions about removing arms sale restrictions

Arpan Rai
Monday 11 July 2022 11:29
<p>The 79-year-old US president will be leaving for a four-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday</p>

(Getty Images)

The Biden administration is considering lifting a ban on US sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, it has been reported.

Internal discussions have begun in Washington about the possibility of easing restrictions on what arms can be sold to the US’s top Gulf ally, Reuters quoted an unnamed official as saying.

A final decision will depend on whether Riyadh takes steps to find a peaceful, political settlement to the war in Yemen, sources told the news agency. Joe Biden banned sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia in February 2021 as part of measures to end US support for the ongoing conflict.

The policy still allows the US to sell arms it deems “defensive” to the Saudi military, including Patriot missiles and anti-ballistic missile systems (ABMs) such as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD).

Senior Saudi officials have urged their US counterparts to end the policy on offensive weapons in several meetings over the last few months, it has been reported.

News of the discussions around the removal of the ban comes ahead of Mr Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia this week, although the talks were said to still be in early stages and no announcement is expected during the trip. Officials from the Saudi government have yet to comment.

The 79-year-old US president will be leaving for a four-day, diplomatically sensitive visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The trip will also include stops in Israel and the West Bank.

Ahead of his visit, Mr Biden has indicated he is looking to reset strained ties with the Middle East country.

Washington has been seeking an increase in Gulf oil supplies amid sanctions on Russia and revamped security relations with Israel to counter Iran.

If the ban is lifted, Saudi Arabia could benefit from the purchase of equipment such as armoured personnel carriers and the replenishment of its stocks of less-sophisticated ground-to-ground and air-to-ground weaponry.

Additional reporting by agencies

