Watch live: Biden hosts state dinner for South Korean president at White House

Watch live as Joe BidenJill Biden host a state dinner at the White House for South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee.

It comes after the US president and his counterpart announced an agreement that includes plans to have U.S. nuclear-armed submarines dock in South Korea for the first time in more than 40 years.

In response to the US support, named the Washington Declaration, South Korea has agreed not to pursue a nuclear weapons programme.

It aims to be a show of support to Seoul amid a period of heightened anxiety for both leaders over an increased pace of ballistic missile tests by North Korea over the last few months.

"It's about strengthening deterrence in response to the DPRK's escalatory behaviour," Mr Biden said of the agreement.

