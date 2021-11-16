AP News Digest 3:15 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

UNITED STATES-CHINA — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping’s more than three-hour virtual talk concluded with the leaders of the superpowers agreeing they need to tread carefully as their nations find themselves in an increasingly fraught competition. Facing domestic pressures at home, both Biden and Xi seemed determined to lower the temperature in what for both sides is their most significant — and frequently turbulent — relationship on the global stage. By Aamer Madhani and Colleen Long. SENT: 1,300 words, photos, video.

BIDEN — Biden goes to New Hampshire to talk up his $1 trillion infrastructure deal and detail what all that money can do for Americans. He is seeking new momentum to push his broader $1.85 trillion social spending package through Congress. By Colleen Long and Holly Ramer. SENT: 490 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words after 2:30 p.m. event.

CAPITOL BREACH-CONTEMPT — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon appears before a judge to face criminal contempt charges for defying a subpoena from Congress’ Jan. 6 committee, then declares combatively that he is “taking on the Biden regime” in fighting the charges. By Michael Balsamo and Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 710 words, photos, video. With CAPITOL BREACH-CONTEMPT-HISTORY — Bannon indictment defies history of Congress’ contempt power.

AFGHANISTAN HAZARAS — Courting international approval, the Taliban are vowing to protect the country’s mainly Shiite Hazara minority from attacks by the Islamic State group. But Hazaras still deeply mistrust and fear the Taliban after a long history of violence targeting them and say the Taliban still don’t view them as equals in Afghanistan. By Lee Keath. SENT: 1,390 words, photos. An abridged version of 900 words has also been sent.

JUVENILES-LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE — In recent years, hundreds of people once destined to spend the rest of their lives in prison after being convicted of crimes as juveniles have gone free. That's due to Supreme Court decisions ruling that young people are capable of change and should be given a second chance. But so far the man whose case has been central to this change is still behind bars nearly six decades after his 1963 arrest. By Rebecca Santana. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

TURKEY-INFLATION — Many Turkish consumers are faced with increased hardship as prices of food and other goods have soared. While soaring inflation and rising food prices are affecting countries globally, economists says Turkey’s case has been exacerbated by economic mismanagement, concerns over the country’s reserves and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push for lower interest rates to boost growth. By Mehmet Guzel and Suzan Fraser. SENT: 950 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

RAMS-49ERS — 49ers win first home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams. SENT: 820 words, photos.

KOBE-BRYANT-HELICOPTER-CRASH — Judge: Kobe Bryant’s widow must turn over therapy records. SENT: 390 words, photo.

WASHINGTON

BLINKEN-AFRICA — Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Africa to signal the Biden administration’s “America is back” message to the continent. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 900 words, photo.

NATIONAL

KENOSHA PROTEST-SHOOTINGS — A Wisconsin jury begins deliberations for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old Illinois man charged with homicide and other crimes in the shootings of three men during street unrest last summer in Kenosha. SENT: 960 words, photos, videos. UPCOMING: Deliberations begin at 10 a.m. With KENOSHA-PROTESTS-SHOOTINGS-EXPLAINER-CLOSINGS — Which side did better in Rittenhouse closings?

MUSIC FESTIVAL-DEATHS — Calls for an independent investigation into what led to 10 deaths at the Astroworld music festival went unheeded, as Houston-area officials instead chose to direct a county administrator to conduct a review with other governmental entities. SENT: 360 words, photo.

MYANMAR-US JOURNALIST — Journalist Danny Fenster is set to arrive home in the United States after spending nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar. SENT: xxxx words, photos.

NORTHWEST STORM — An atmospheric river deluged Washington state with heavy rains, prompting flooding, mudslides and highway closures. SENT: 720 words, photos. With CANADA-MUDSLIDES — Choppers rescue travelers on Canada highway after mudslides.

INTERNATIONAL

ALBANIA-AFGHANS-CANADA DREAM — A group of Afghans evacuated earlier this month is housed at an Albanian coastline tourist resort enjoying the warm welcome and a normal daily life, and with one thing in common — they all want to go to Canada. SENT: 790 words, photos.

MYANMAR-POLITICS — Myanmar’s state election commission announced it is prosecuting the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and 15 other senior political figures for alleged fraud in last November’s general election. SENT: 550 words, photos.

ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-TRIAL — Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time in over half a year as a one-time confidant prepared to take the stand against him in a high-profile corruption case against the former Israeli prime minister. SENT: 490 words.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

EMIRATES-DUBAI AIR SHOW — Airbus has won its third deal of the Dubai Air Show, announcing that it has received an order for 28 new aircraft and a further option of up to five new planes from Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways in a deal valued at some $3.3 billion. SENT: 140 words. UPCOMING: Will be updated, photo.

RETAIL SALES — The Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for October. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated, photo.

INDSUTRIAL PRODUCTION — The Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial production for October. By Economics Writer Martin Crutsinger. UPCOMING: 130 words after 9:15 a.m. release, then updated, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets rose after Biden and Xi held a summit meeting by video link. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 420 words, photos.

SPORTS

BEHIND THE CALL — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater regrets not trying to tackle Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay on his decisive 83-yard fumble return for a touchdown on Sunday. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. SENT: 900 words, photos.

STANFORD-HAASE’S WAY — Jerod Haase begins his sixth season coaching the Stanford men’s basketball team still finding new ways to lead the program. By Sports Writer Janie McCauley. SENT: 800 words, photos.

WCUP-US-SCALLY — The newest player on the U.S. national team, 18-year-old defender Joe Scally, feels like he fits right in. By Sports Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 800 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

