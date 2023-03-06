Watch live: Biden addresses 2023 Fire Fighters Conference in Washington DC

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden addresses the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Legislative Conference in Washington DC.

The IAFF, which represents more than 334,000 professional firefighters across the United States and Canada, was the first labour union to publicly endorse the US president’s bid when he was campaigning for the 2020 election.

The union has said that Mr Biden is the first sitting president to address them.

Mr Biden’s speech comes as he ramps up campaigning for re-election in 2024.

His Republican opponents could be former president Donald Trump and the the Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

The latter has not yet formally expressed his intention to run for office, but is thought to be close to making an announcement.

However, Mr DeSantis trailed behind Mr Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) straw poll on Saturday, 4 March, with 20 per cent of the vote as opposed to Mr Trump’s 62 per cent.

Businessman Perry Johnson, who has announced his intention to run for the White House, came in at 5 per cent.

