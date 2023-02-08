Watch live: Biden promotes new economic plan after State of the Union address

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden promotes his economic plan following the State of the Union address.

The US president has travelled to Wisconsin - a key battleground state - where he is expected to speak from a training centre run by the Laborers’ International Union of North America in Deforest, near the capital city of Madison.

He is also planning to meet with workers and apprentices who are learning how to do the jobs that are being created as a result of several pieces of major legislation, some of them passed with Republican support, that he signed into law.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday night, Mr Biden said his plan had helped create 800,000 good-paying manufacturing jobs across the country since 2021 - when he took office.

“Where is it written that America can’t lead the world in manufacturing again?” he said.

Mr Biden’s trip to Wisconsin is the first of two this week, with the president expected to visit Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, to discuss proposals to safeguard Social Security and Medicare, and lower the cost of health care.