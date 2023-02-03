Ohio man shot dead by police while cleaning out late grandmother’s home

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Ohio man was fatally shot by police while cleaning out his late grandmother’s home.

Twenty-eight-year-old Joe Frasure was shot by officers in the city of Wyoming, near Cincinnati, on 30 January. According to family members, Frasure and his father were at the home on the 300 block of Durrell Avenue when police responded to a 911 call reporting people breaking into the residence, NBC reported.

Authorities said that Frasure rushed to his minivan and refused to follow commands to exit. Police Chief Brooke Brady said the vehicle then “reversed at a high rate of speed, before hitting a tree, at which point the vehicle accelerated rapidly at our officers.”

Four shots were fired, and the car reportedly struck a property. Frasure was taken to an area hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

The incident comes at a time of intense debate about policing in America, following the release of bodycam footage of five officers in Memphis, Tennessee, beating Tyre Nichols to death.

“I would like the Wyoming Police Department to be mentally evaluated to see if they’re fit for their duty and to [carry] a firearm,” Frasure’s brother said during a live-streamed protest outside the police precinct. “I want the [department] to be held accountable for murdering my brother.”

The family is now calling for the bodycam video to be released. According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, an investigation into the shooting has been launched by the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Joe Frasure died in hospital (Erika Frasure)

“This is a tragedy for all involved,” Ms Brady said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this time.”

Frasure’s sister Shonda Coleman was present during the shooting,” according to WLWT.

“I didn’t hear none of that. I didn’t hear no commands. All I heard is pop, pop, pop, pop. Like, it was, like, 10 rounds,” Ms Coleman told the outlet. “I want to see the body cam. I want all the cops that [were] here, every one of them that was here, I want their information.”

The outlet reported that Frasure may have been trying to flee from police because he was facing a warrant for his arrest. Frasure’s father told the network that he also attempted to flee because he felt threatened by police.

According to a GoFundMe account created to cover funeral costs, Frasure was a father of two and had a baby on the way.

The City of Wyoming Police Department is expected to give updates on the ongoing investigation on Friday.