Husband of teacher killed in Texas shooting dies ‘due to grief’ two days later
The husband of a woman murdered in the Uvalde mass shooting has died of a heart attack two days after the attack.
Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, one of the two faculty members who was killed by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, died from a heart attack just two days after losing his wife.
A family member confirmed his passing in a tweet, saying he “passed away due to grief.” The couple had been together since high school and had four children.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies