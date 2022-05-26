Husband of teacher killed in Texas shooting dies ‘due to grief’ two days later

Thursday 26 May 2022 19:31
(Independent)

The husband of a woman murdered in the Uvalde mass shooting has died of a heart attack two days after the attack.

Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, one of the two faculty members who was killed by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, died from a heart attack just two days after losing his wife.

A family member confirmed his passing in a tweet, saying he “passed away due to grief.” The couple had been together since high school and had four children.

