Sky written marriage proposal with sneak attack on Joe Rogan goes viral

A Los Angeles marriage proposal written in the sky went viral after it finished off by mocking Joe Rogan for his height.

“Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3,” the message said, with the word “literally” missing the letter r.

After his height had been listed online as five ft, the 53-year-old wrote on Twitter in 2015 that he was 5 foot 8.

“I’m short, but not that short,” he said.

The message flew over the skies of southern California on Saturday. The company Sky Typers told The Wrap that someone paid $17,500 for 10 sky messages, including the height-related jab at Rogan, a UFC commentator and podcast host.

A Twitter user quoted the messages on 12 June as saying: “Will you marry me Mollie Pratt?”

Several messages followed the marriage proposal, including: “She said yes.”

“I love you more than anything.”

“Excited to spend my life with you.”

“Until death do us part.”

“Got one more thing to say,” a message then said and was followed by: “Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3.”

LA residents seemed to love the stunt, with social media users posting images and videos from different parts of the city.